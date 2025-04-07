McPhy Energy: Departure of the Chief Executive Officer

Foussemagne (France), April 7, 2025 – 7:45 am CEST – McPhy Energy, manufacturer of alkaline electrolyzers (“McPhy”), announces that its Board of Directors, during its meeting of 4 April, took note of the resignation, for personal reasons, of Mr. Jean-Baptiste Lucas as Chief Executive Officer.

A search process for a new Chief Executive Officer has been initiated by the Board of Directors, in collaboration with the Appointments and Remuneration Committee.

Mr. Jean-Baptiste Lucas will hold his office until the appointment of his successor, and no later than July 31, 2025.

Luc Poyer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "The Board would like to acknowledge the involvement, rigor and courage that Jean-Baptiste Lucas has shown in a complex environment.”

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy Energy is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011742329, ticker: ALMCP).

