ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

7 April 2025

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification on 4 April 2025 that Janine Nicholls, Non-Executive Director, and her person closely associated, purchased 3164.37 ordinary shares in the Company, as detailed below.

Subsequent to the purchase, Janine Nicholls and her person closely associated retained interests in 5383.37 ordinary shares in the Company, being 0.008% of the Company’s issued share capital.

The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Janine Nicholls 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG Enterprise Trust plc b) LEI 213800T2SY83WIJOJH13 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence



GB0003292009 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £12.10 1,605 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



1,605



£12.10



e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-04 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Clyne 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Janine Nicholls (Non-Executive Director) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG Enterprise Trust plc b) LEI 213800T2SY83WIJOJH13 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence



GB0003292009 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £12.60 6.90 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



6.90



£12.60 e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-02



f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence



GB0003292009 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £12.75 1,552.47 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



1,552.47



£12.75



e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-03



f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Clare Glynn

Head of Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 7794

Andrew Lewis

General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344