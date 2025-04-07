Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: ICG Enterprise Trust Plc ICG Enterprise Trust Plc

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

7 April 2025

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification on 4 April 2025 that Janine Nicholls, Non-Executive Director, and her person closely associated, purchased 3164.37 ordinary shares in the Company, as detailed below.

Subsequent to the purchase, Janine Nicholls and her person closely associated retained interests in 5383.37 ordinary shares in the Company, being 0.008% of the Company’s issued share capital.

The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJanine Nicholls
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)NameICG Enterprise Trust plc
b)LEI213800T2SY83WIJOJH13
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10 pence

GB0003292009
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£12.101,605
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,605

£12.10

e)Date of the transaction2025-04-04
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMichael Clyne
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson Closely Associated with Janine Nicholls (Non-Executive Director)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)NameICG Enterprise Trust plc
b)LEI213800T2SY83WIJOJH13
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10 pence

GB0003292009
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£12.606.90
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

6.90

£12.60
e)Date of the transaction2025-04-02

f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10 pence

GB0003292009
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£12.751,552.47
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,552.47

£12.75

e)Date of the transaction2025-04-03

f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Clare Glynn
Head of Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 7794

Andrew Lewis
General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


