Notification on Transactions by AB Šiaulių Bankas Executives

 | Source: Siauliu Bankas Siauliu Bankas

AB Šiaulių Bankas has received notifications from its executives – members of the Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas and the Head of the Information Technology Division – regarding the signing of agreements involving stock option rights and shares of Šiaulių Bankas (attached).

 

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt

