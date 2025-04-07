Notification on Transactions by AB Šiaulių Bankas Executives

AB Šiaulių Bankas has received notifications from its executives – members of the Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas and the Head of the Information Technology Division – regarding the signing of agreements involving stock option rights and shares of Šiaulių Bankas (attached).
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
