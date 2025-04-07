Supplemented: Notice on the Convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

On 4 April 2025, ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB published a notice regarding the convening of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The announcement included the agenda and related documents. However, the independent auditor’s report on the financial statements for 2024 was not included, although it is an integral part of the AGM documentation.

With this announcement, we supplement the previously disclosed information by providing the following:

- Independent Auditor’s Report on the 2024 Financial Statements of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB;

- Limited Assurance Report on the Sustainability Report.

These documents are made available for shareholders’ review prior to the upcoming meeting and will be published on the Company’s website along with the rest of the AGM materials.

We apologize for the omission and thank you for your understanding.

Contact person:

Arnas Matuzas, Head of Legal

Email: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt

Attachments