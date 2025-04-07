Press contact:

Capgemini to establish AI Center of Excellence in Egypt to accelerate AI-driven innovation for global clients

Cairo, April 7, 2025 – Capgemini today announced it will establish an AI Center of Excellence (CoE) in Egypt focused on accelerating the generative and agentic AI transformation journeys of clients worldwide. Through this new cutting-edge AI hub, Capgemini will invest in research and development, collaborate with local academic institutions, and leverage technology partnerships to help accelerate client adoption of AI at scale. This initiative bolsters Capgemini’s strong ties with Egypt as a strategic innovation hub for global organizations. It also further cements Capgemini’s leadership in AI, reinforcing its commitment to developing talent, leveraging strategic industry partnerships, and accelerating AI-driven innovation to unlock significant value for clients.

Capgemini is committed to driving continued growth and innovation in Egypt. By the end of 2025, it plans to double the number of employees in the country, reaching approximately 1200 highly talented professionals in the fields of digital transformation and innovation.

The new AI hub will house a diverse team of architects, data scientists, product engineers, and project managers, expert in delivering transformative projects from business operations and design to engineering. Clients will benefit from the advantages of time zone alignment, multi-lingual skills, and ease of travel to this conveniently located Global Delivery Center.

"The AI Center of Excellence in this strategic location allows us to support our clients in scaling AI within their own businesses, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini, on the occasion of the France-Egypt Investment Forum. “By investing in the region’s impressive talent and establishing this dedicated AI hub, we are not only fostering significant technological advancements but also creating a robust ecosystem for AI development. Our clients will benefit from enhanced service delivery, industry-specific solutions, and the unique advantages of being supported from Egypt."

With implementation starting in May 2025, the new AI hub will apply Capgemini’s deep industry-specific expertise to develop intelligent agents that are bespoke to highly regulated industries, such as energy, life sciences and aerospace. It is designed for clients to explore, design and implement cutting-edge technologies that can optimize operations and strategically transform their business, including supply chain and product innovation. By applying advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques, Capgemini will help clients across Europe, America, the Middle East, and Asia elevate customer experience to a strategic value driver.

Hossam Seifeldin, CEO of Capgemini in Egypt, said “Egypt is experiencing an impressive growth trajectory, fueled by digitalization and exceptional talent in AI. I am excited to build on the strong foundation we have established in the region. Doubling our workforce and establishing this new AI Center of Excellence will not only drive cutting-edge innovation but also create valuable opportunities for local talent to thrive in a global arena.”

