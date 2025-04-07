Ceremony of Public Sacrifice Held to Worship Yellow Emperor Xuanyuan on the Qingming Festival in the Year of Yisi (2025)

YAN'AN, China, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the morning of April 4, the Yisi Year (2025) Qingming Festival Memorial Ceremony for the Yellow Emperor was held at the Mausoleum of the Yellow Emperor in Shaanxi Province. The mausoleum, located in Huangling County, Shaanxi Province, is the location of the tomb of Yellow Emperor, the common ancestor of the Chinese nation.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

At 9:50 am, the memorial ceremony officially started. All the attendees were standing solemnly for the drum beats and bell rings. The 34 drumbeats symbolize the common aspiration of the whole Chinese nation, as well as all overseas Chinese to worship the ancestor of the Chinese nation. The 9 bell rings represent the highest etiquette of traditional rituals of the Chinese nation, expressing the infinite admiration and gratitude of sons and daughters of the Chinese nation to their ancestor, the Yellow Emperor.

Amidst the solemn and dignified strains of ritual music, Zhang Qingwei, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, and He Baoxiang, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, presented floral tributes to the statue of Yellow Emperor Xuanyuan. Following this, Zhao Yide , Secretary of the CPC Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress, presented the flower basket on behalf of the representatives of Shaanxi province. Zhao Gang, the governor of Shaanxi Province, delivered the memorial address.

After the memorial music and dance performance, a 56-meter-long Chinese dragon hovered and leaped from the center of the altar, soaring to the sky. The dragon symbolized the profound reverence of the Chinese people for their cultural ancestor and carried the collective aspiration for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation into the clouds.

Subsequently, attendees proceeded in orderly groups to pay homage at Xuanyuan Hall before visiting the Huangdi Mausoleum for tree-planting ceremonies.

The memorial ceremony was jointly organized by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and Shaanxi Provincial People's Government.

Source: Shaanxi Provincial People's Government