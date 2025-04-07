Global and China Intelligent Vehicle Emerging Technology Applications Report 2024-2025: Supercharging Systems Emerge, Innovative Applications of Smart Glass, Invisible Displays Design and Intelligence

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Report on Emerging Technology Application for Intelligent Vehicle, 2024-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report studies the corporate trends and new products of smart cockpit, smart driving, body & chassis and energy & power in 2024-2025, summarizes the representative emerging technologies and innovative applications, and discovers more than 50 industrial characteristics. In the field of smart cockpits, emerging display technologies such as smart glass displays, 3D displays, panoramic displays, and invisible displays are gradually being introduced into vehicles.

Innovative applications of smart glass

Currently, the intelligence of automotive glass is mainly reflected in dimming, lighting and display, photovoltaics, and communications.

Dimming glass involves electrochromic technology, electronic control technology, suspended ion technology, etc. In addition, NIO has launched a dimmable canopy with basic neutral colors like black and gray.

Smart displays emit light and show animations or symbols to enable human-computer interaction.

Photovoltaic glass is equipped with solar cells, such as the integrated photovoltaic system launched by Webasto that runs through the rear windows and roof.

Glass with integrated antennas and LiDAR embodies a hidden design. In addition, glass with integrated 5G antennas enhances signals by 100%, while UWB solutions using glass can reduce anchor points and significantly cut costs.

Invisible displays enhance cockpit design and intelligence



Invisible displays use LCDs as light sources to display information, and allows the light source to pass through special translucent decorative materials attached to the glass cover to display 'invisibly'. In cockpits, invisible displays are mainly used in CIDs, invisible door displays and so on.



II. In the field of intelligent driving, novel sensors and fusion sensors such as thousand-line LiDAR, bionic cameras, and 5D imaging radars have emerged to improve the perception capabilities of AD/ADAS.

Launch of thousand-line LiDAR



At CES 2025, Hesai and RoboSense launched thousand-line LiDAR with clearer point cloud to meet the perception requirements of higher-level autonomous driving. Thousand-line LiDAR is expected to enhance LiDAR's "position" in autonomous driving sensors.



RoboSense EM4



The new digital architecture and technology optimization enable EM4 to have higher detection capabilities for white vehicles, black tires, traffic cones, highly reflective road signs and other objects, as well as in rain and fog. For example, when facing a white car, the system can make an emergency avoidance or brake to a stop at a speed of 289km/h.



Bionic cameras inspire visual sensors



Bionic cameras mimic biological vision systems and are typically used to gain a wider field of view or deeper perception. Advanced vision systems are expected to be used in fields such as autonomous driving, UAVs, and robots to improve image accuracy. At this stage, bionic cameras are mainly in the experimental stage.



In the field of body chassis, 3D printing, integrated die-casting, digital chassis and other technologies further improve vehicle safety and comfort.

3D printing becomes a tool for vehicle styling design



In the automotive industry, since mold manufacturing can be eliminated, 3D printing is usually used in the R&D stage for styling review, design verification, prototyping, parts trial production, concept cars, tooling fixtures, inspection tools, personalized customization, packaging verification, small-batch spare parts, etc.



Digital chassis improves vehicle control performance



Traditional chassis drive, braking, steering, suspension and other systems rely on mechanical connections and hydraulic systems to operate independently, while digital chassis use digital technology to bring together the various subsystems of the chassis for control, which can better coordinate all systems. In 2024, many OEMs and suppliers such as Huawei and SAIC released digital chassis.



Case: SAIC Lizard Digital Chassis (available on IM L6)



The Lizard Digital Chassis developed by SAIC supports full-cycle OTA and digital iterations. Multiple system control modules such as the four-wheel steering system, electronic shock absorbers, air springs, and electric drives are integrated and controlled, freeing the hardware control strategy from suppliers and achieving rapid iteration through self-development and self-control. Through the coordinated management of the vehicle's three-axis and six-degree-of-freedom motion, joint adjustment and control of dynamic performance in all dimensions can be attained.

Supercharging systems emerge



High-power supercharging facilities can charge batteries from 20% to 80% in 10 minutes. 2024 is the first year of China's 'supercharging' development. While the country vigorously supports the construction of basic charging facilities, local governments are also actively promoting the construction of supercharging. Supercharging stations and models that support supercharging are emerging in large numbers at home and abroad.



Super range extension technology enables a comprehensive range of more than 1,000 km



As a hybrid technology, super range extenders are designed to provide longer range and lower energy consumption. According to the current technological development trend, the range of the new generation of super-extended-range vehicles is likely to exceed 400 kilometers. According to data, nearly 30 models including Geely, Chery, GAC, and Voyah will be equipped with the black technology by 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Application of Emerging Technologies in Smart Cockpits

Application of Emerging Technologies in Smart Driving

Application of Emerging Technologies in Body and Chassis

Application of Emerging Technologies in Energy and Power

Application of Emerging Technologies in Other Fields

1 Application of Emerging Technologies in Smart Cockpits

Expansion of Smart Glass Application

More Models with Panoramic Canopies

Panoramic Canopy Development History

Innovative Lightweight Materials for Automotive Glass

Innovative Application of Automotive Glass Ink

3D Displays Improve Immersive Cockpit Experience

Naked-eye 3D Technology Route

Application Fields and Scenarios of Naked-eye 3D in Vehicles

Naked-eye 3D Cluster Screens

Light Field 3D Display Technology

Light Field Display System Composition

Light Field Display Application Scenarios

Aerial 3D Imaging

Principle of Aerial 3D Imaging Technology

Aerial Imaging Application Scenarios

Aerial Imaging Application Scenarios

D AR-HUD

Advantages of 3D AR-HUD

D AR-HUD Technology Route

Invisible Display Technology Improves Cockpit Design and Intelligence

Invisible Display Cases

Panoramic Display

AR Glasses Improve Cockpit Entertainment

Optical Solutions for AR Glasses

Updates of Automotive Voice Assistants in AI

Automotive AI Assistant Application Scenarios

Innovative Functions of Healthy Cockpits

Summary of OEM Health Technology Routes

Summary of Supplier Health Technology Routes

2 Application of Emerging Technologies in Intelligent Driving

Thousand-line LiDAR

Mass Production and Launch of zoomable LiDAR

Novel LiDAR Application

New 3D LiDAR

4D LiDAR Further Enhances Detection

FMCW Is the Future Development Direction of LiDAR

Autofocus Cameras under Development

Expanded Application of RGB-IR Cameras

Bionic Cameras Inspire Visual Sensors

Integrated Sensors Are Beginning to Be Applied in the Fields of Cockpit Monitoring and Autonomous Driving

4D Imaging Radar Can Cater to NOA and Autonomous Driving of L3 and Above

Launch of 5D Imaging Radar

Infrared Thermal Imaging Technology Empowers Smart Driving

End-to-end Foundation Models Become the Focus of Autonomous Driving

Progress of End-to-end Autonomous Driving in Mass Production

Comparison among OEMs in End-to-end System Solution Layout

Comparison among Tier 1 ADAS Suppliers in End-to-end System Solution Layout

Comparison among Other Autonomous Driving Companies in End-to-end System Solution Layout

End-to-end Systems Empower Top OEMs to Launch Mapless NOA Nationwide on a Large Scale

Multi-modal Foundation Models Improve Autonomous Driving Perception and Decision-making Capabilities

VLM Is a "New Star" of Multi-modal Foundation Models at This Stage

VLM Evolves to VLA

Application Cases

3 Application of Emerging Technologies in Body and Chassis

3D Printing Becomes a Tool for Vehicle Styling Design

5G RedCap Provides Lightweight Communication Modules

Commercialization Progress of 5G RedCap

G RedCap Communication Module Suppliers

Status Quo of 5G RedCap Industry

G RedCap Application

The First Year of 5G-A Development

Emergence of 6G

Commercialization Stage of SparkLink

SparkLink Communication Interfaces

SparkLink Standard Specifications

Commercial Application of SparkLink

Digital Key Solutions Based on SparkLink

Technical Advantages of SparkLink

Application Cases

OEMs Expand Satellite Communication Layout

10 Gigabit Ethernet Technology Revolutionizes Vehicle Communication Networks

Innovative Application of Color-Changing Bodies

The Application of Environmentally Friendly Materials in Bodies, Interiors and Exteriors Expands

Body Environmentally Friendly Materials Cases

Lightweight Materials Improve Vehicle Performance

Application of CFRP

CFRP Application

Cooling Materials Enter the Testing Stage

Digital Chassis Improve Vehicle Comfort

Luminous Grilles Enhance Brand Recognition

Application Features of Luminous Grilles

"Invisible" Intelligent Exteriors

Intelligent Tires

4 Application of Emerging Technologies in Energy and Power

Solid-state Batteries Will Be Mass-produced After 2026

Status Quo of Solid-state Battery Industry

Layout of Solid-state Battery Enterprises

Innovative Application of Lithium-Ion Batteries

The Industrialization Process of Hydrogen Fuel Cells is Accelerating

Smart Batteries Are Expected to Achieve Technological Breakthroughs

Iterations of Smart Batteries

Fiber Optic Sensors Will Be Used in Smart Lithium Batteries

Other Novel Batteries

Supercharging Systems Emerge

Status quo of Liquid Cooling Supercharging Industry

Super Range Extension Technology Breaks through the 400-kilometer Range Mark

5 Application of Emerging Technologies in Other Fields

Booming Low-altitude Flight Market

The Commercialization Process of Humanoid Robots Is Accelerating

Eye Tracking Technology Was Released and Mobile Phone Companies Take the Lead

Phone-IVI Interconnection Evolves to Phone-IVI Integration

Application Scenarios of Phone-IVI Integration

Typical Cases of Phone-IVI Integration

eSIM Cards Help Vehicles Go Overseas

eSIM Technical Standards

Significance of eSIM in the Internet of Vehicles

eSIM Helps Vehicles Go Overseas

Brands and Models Equipped with eSIM Cards

