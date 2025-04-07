Global and China Intelligent Vehicle Emerging Technology Applications Report 2024-2025: Supercharging Systems Emerge, Innovative Applications of Smart Glass, Invisible Displays Design and Intelligence

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Report on Emerging Technology Application for Intelligent Vehicle, 2024-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Application trends of emerging automotive technologies in 2024-2025
This report studies the corporate trends and new products of smart cockpit, smart driving, body & chassis and energy & power in 2024-2025, summarizes the representative emerging technologies and innovative applications, and discovers more than 50 industrial characteristics. In the field of smart cockpits, emerging display technologies such as smart glass displays, 3D displays, panoramic displays, and invisible displays are gradually being introduced into vehicles.
Innovative applications of smart glass
- Currently, the intelligence of automotive glass is mainly reflected in dimming, lighting and display, photovoltaics, and communications.
- Dimming glass involves electrochromic technology, electronic control technology, suspended ion technology, etc. In addition, NIO has launched a dimmable canopy with basic neutral colors like black and gray.
- Smart displays emit light and show animations or symbols to enable human-computer interaction.
- Photovoltaic glass is equipped with solar cells, such as the integrated photovoltaic system launched by Webasto that runs through the rear windows and roof.
- Glass with integrated antennas and LiDAR embodies a hidden design. In addition, glass with integrated 5G antennas enhances signals by 100%, while UWB solutions using glass can reduce anchor points and significantly cut costs.
Invisible displays enhance cockpit design and intelligence
Invisible displays use LCDs as light sources to display information, and allows the light source to pass through special translucent decorative materials attached to the glass cover to display 'invisibly'. In cockpits, invisible displays are mainly used in CIDs, invisible door displays and so on.
II. In the field of intelligent driving, novel sensors and fusion sensors such as thousand-line LiDAR, bionic cameras, and 5D imaging radars have emerged to improve the perception capabilities of AD/ADAS.
Launch of thousand-line LiDAR
At CES 2025, Hesai and RoboSense launched thousand-line LiDAR with clearer point cloud to meet the perception requirements of higher-level autonomous driving. Thousand-line LiDAR is expected to enhance LiDAR's "position" in autonomous driving sensors.
RoboSense EM4
The new digital architecture and technology optimization enable EM4 to have higher detection capabilities for white vehicles, black tires, traffic cones, highly reflective road signs and other objects, as well as in rain and fog. For example, when facing a white car, the system can make an emergency avoidance or brake to a stop at a speed of 289km/h.
Bionic cameras inspire visual sensors
Bionic cameras mimic biological vision systems and are typically used to gain a wider field of view or deeper perception. Advanced vision systems are expected to be used in fields such as autonomous driving, UAVs, and robots to improve image accuracy. At this stage, bionic cameras are mainly in the experimental stage.
In the field of body chassis, 3D printing, integrated die-casting, digital chassis and other technologies further improve vehicle safety and comfort.
3D printing becomes a tool for vehicle styling design
In the automotive industry, since mold manufacturing can be eliminated, 3D printing is usually used in the R&D stage for styling review, design verification, prototyping, parts trial production, concept cars, tooling fixtures, inspection tools, personalized customization, packaging verification, small-batch spare parts, etc.
Digital chassis improves vehicle control performance
Traditional chassis drive, braking, steering, suspension and other systems rely on mechanical connections and hydraulic systems to operate independently, while digital chassis use digital technology to bring together the various subsystems of the chassis for control, which can better coordinate all systems. In 2024, many OEMs and suppliers such as Huawei and SAIC released digital chassis.
Case: SAIC Lizard Digital Chassis (available on IM L6)
The Lizard Digital Chassis developed by SAIC supports full-cycle OTA and digital iterations. Multiple system control modules such as the four-wheel steering system, electronic shock absorbers, air springs, and electric drives are integrated and controlled, freeing the hardware control strategy from suppliers and achieving rapid iteration through self-development and self-control. Through the coordinated management of the vehicle's three-axis and six-degree-of-freedom motion, joint adjustment and control of dynamic performance in all dimensions can be attained.
Supercharging systems emerge
High-power supercharging facilities can charge batteries from 20% to 80% in 10 minutes. 2024 is the first year of China's 'supercharging' development. While the country vigorously supports the construction of basic charging facilities, local governments are also actively promoting the construction of supercharging. Supercharging stations and models that support supercharging are emerging in large numbers at home and abroad.
Super range extension technology enables a comprehensive range of more than 1,000 km
As a hybrid technology, super range extenders are designed to provide longer range and lower energy consumption. According to the current technological development trend, the range of the new generation of super-extended-range vehicles is likely to exceed 400 kilometers. According to data, nearly 30 models including Geely, Chery, GAC, and Voyah will be equipped with the black technology by 2025.
