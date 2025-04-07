Trident Deepens Partnership with Democratic Republic of Congo for Digital Identity System

SINGAPORE, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TDTH) (“Trident” or the “Company”), a Singapore-based leader in digital transformation, technology optimization, and Web 3.0 activation, today announced progress in its pioneering public-private partnership (PPP) with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This follows a series of engagements in the country during a recent delegation led by Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Trident, showcasing the transformative potential of the Company’s digital identification technology.

On March 15th, 2025, a significant moment took place in Kinshasa as H.E. Augustin Kibassa Maliba, DRC Minister of Posts, Telecommunications, and Digital Technology, initiated the validation phase of the collaboration. At the event, Minister Kibassa detailed the government’s commitment to driving the initiative forward, including embedding the technology into public and private services, launching a nationwide awareness and training program, enhancing technological infrastructure with sovereign cloud systems and secure data centers, and promoting local innovation by empowering startups and digital stakeholders to strengthen the digital ecosystem.





Caption: Trident CEO Soon Huat Lim at the project validation work launch in Kinshasa, DRC, on March 15, 2025.

Mr. Lim joined the event and highlighted the transformative power of this secure digital identity solution: “This initiative will transform all sectors of our economy by reducing identity fraud and cybercrime to protect our digital future, revolutionizing public administration through less bureaucracy and greater transparency, accelerating financial inclusion by providing millions of unbanked citizens access to banking services and digital payments, facilitating student identification, online learning, and academic verification in education, and enabling better healthcare access with secure medical records.”

With validation efforts underway, Trident and the DRC government are set to deploy a secure, inclusive digital identity system that promises transformative opportunities for Congolese citizens, delivering significant impact such as the creation of over 30,000 direct and indirect jobs in digital technology, cybersecurity, administration, and services; a 40% increase in financial inclusion, enabling millions to access banking and digital services; a 50% reduction in administrative delays to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of public services; stimulation of economic growth through facilitated cross-border trade and investment; and, improved social protection and public services via secure digital identification for healthcare, education, and social assistance.

Minister Kibassa reinforced this outlook, emphasizing the project’s profound significance. He noted that this stands as a revolutionary step toward enhancing governance, inclusion, and transparency, serving as a vital foundation for economic transformation under the leadership of His Excellency President Félix Tshisekedi and Her Excellency Prime Minister Judith Suminwa, according to Minister Kibassa’s remarks.

“Thanks to the cutting-edge technologies such as Web 3.0 blockchain, artificial intelligence, biometrics, and zero-knowledge proofs, Trident will redefine trust in digital interactions. This is more than a tool—it’s a catalyst for transformation across the nation and the continent,” adds Lim.

Throughout his visit in the DRC, Lim also met with government officials, local innovators, and business leaders to foster collaboration and cultivate the digital ecosystem. He reaffirmed Trident’s commitment to empowering Congolese startups and digital enterprises, ensuring the project drives local economic growth while establishing the DRC as a leader in Africa’s digital revolution.

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TDTH), headquartered in Singapore, is a global leader in digital optimization, technology services, and Web 3.0 activation. The Company delivers cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance client experiences and promote digital adoption. Its flagship product, Tridentity, is a blockchain-based identity platform offering secure single sign-on authentication for integrated third-party systems across industries. Designed with unparalleled security features, Tridentity protects sensitive data and mitigates threats, heralding a new era of trust in the global digital landscape. Beyond Tridentity, Trident aims to lead Web 3.0 activation worldwide, connecting businesses to reliable, tailored, and optimized technological platforms.

