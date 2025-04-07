Bio-Based Plastics Disrupt Global Market - 2035 Forecast Reveals Explosive Growth and Sustainability Shifts

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Bio-based Polymers 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Bio-Based Polymers 2025-2035 provides unparalleled insights into the rapidly evolving global bio-based polymers market, offering strategic intelligence on production capacities, market trends, and growth projections for 2025-2035. With detailed analysis of over 600 companies, innovative technologies, and emerging applications, this report serves as an essential resource for stakeholders across the sustainable materials value chain.

Bio-based polymers are polymers produced from biological sources/renewable feedstock/biodegradable materials, offering a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based plastics. Currently representing approximately 1% of global polymer production with 4.2 million tonnes annually, bio-based polymers are projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13-15% through 2035 - substantially outpacing the conventional polymer market's modest 2-3% growth trajectory. By 2035, this sustained growth could elevate the bio-based polymer market to approximately 25-30 million tonnes annually, capturing 4-5% of global polymer production. This expansion will be driven by accelerating transitions toward circular economy principles, tightening regulatory frameworks on conventional plastics, and technological breakthroughs improving performance-to-cost ratios across the bio-polymer spectrum.

Bio-based biodegradable polymers have established substantial production capacities, though with moderate utilization rates averaging 65%. These are expected to grow at an impressive 17% CAGR through 2029. In contrast, bio-based non-biodegradable polymers demonstrate higher utilization rates of approximately 90% but are projected to grow at a more modest 10% CAGR during the same period. This differentiation highlights the varying market dynamics and technical maturity across different bio-based polymer categories.

Currently, the market is dominated by several established bio-based polymers. Cellulose acetate (CA) and epoxy resins collectively account for over half of the bio-based production volume. Other significant contributors include polyurethanes, polylactic acid, polyamides, and polytrimethylene terephthalate. Emerging polymers like polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), polyethylene furanoate (PEF), and casein polymers account for smaller market shares but are poised for substantial growth.

The regional distribution of production capacity reveals Asia's dominance, primarily focusing on PLA and PA production. North America follows, mainly producing PLA and PTT, while Europe primarily produces SCPC and PA. North America is expected to demonstrate the strongest regional growth at 25% CAGR, driven by expansions in PHA and PP production capacity. Market applications for bio-based polymers span numerous sectors. The fiber industry (woven and non-woven) represents the largest application segment, followed by packaging, functional applications, consumer goods, and automotive/transport. Other important but smaller segments include building and construction, electronics, and agriculture.

The growth trajectory is supported by several key market drivers. Global brands are increasingly adopting strategic agendas aligned with sustainability goals, seeking to transition toward climate-friendly solutions and circular economy principles. The concept of renewable carbon-derived from biomass, CO2 capture, and recycling-is gaining traction as an alternative to fossil carbon sources. However, significant regional differences exist in policy support and market development, with Europe potentially losing market share despite its ambitious sustainability policies.

Feedstock utilization for bio-based polymers remains highly efficient, with only 0.023% of global biomass production directed toward bio-based polymers. The main feedstocks are sugars and starch obtained from high-yield crops, alongside glycerol, a by-product from biodiesel production. This efficiency translates to minimal land use impact, with just 0.013% of agricultural land indirectly supporting bio-based polymer production. Looking forward, particularly promising growth is expected for PP, PHA, and PEF.

Report contents include:

Bio-Based Feedstocks and Intermediates : Comprehensive examination of biorefinery technologies, feedstock sustainability, land use impacts, and detailed profiles of plant-based feedstocks including: Starch-derived intermediates (glucose, lysine, sorbitol) Sugar crop derivatives (fructose, 5-HMF, 2,5-FDCA) Lignocellulosic biomass components (hemicellulose, lignin) Plant oils and non-edible milk sources Waste-derived feedstocks (food, agricultural, forestry, municipal) Microbial, mineral, and gaseous sources

: Comprehensive examination of biorefinery technologies, feedstock sustainability, land use impacts, and detailed profiles of plant-based feedstocks including: Market Analysis by Polymer Type: In-depth evaluation of 17 commercial bio-based polymers with production data, capacity forecasts, application profiles, and competitive landscapes for: Synthetic bio-based polymers (PLA, PET, PTT, PEF, PA, PBAT, PBS, PE, PP) Natural bio-based polymers (PHAs, cellulose-based polymers, protein-based polymers) Emerging polymer categories (algal, fungal, chitosan-based materials)

In-depth evaluation of 17 commercial bio-based polymers with production data, capacity forecasts, application profiles, and competitive landscapes for: Natural Fibers Market: Detailed assessment of natural fiber types, manufacturing methods, properties, and market applications, including: Plant-based fibers (seed, bast, leaf, fruit fibers) Animal-based fibers (wool, silk, leather alternatives) Composite applications across aerospace, automotive, construction, and consumer goods

Detailed assessment of natural fiber types, manufacturing methods, properties, and market applications, including: Regional Market Analysis: Granular breakdown of production capacities, market dynamics, policy frameworks, and growth projections across: North America Europe Asia-Pacific (with dedicated sections on China, Japan, Thailand) Latin America

Granular breakdown of production capacities, market dynamics, policy frameworks, and growth projections across: End-Use Market Segments: Targeted analysis of application sectors including: Packaging (flexible and rigid) Consumer goods Automotive and transportation Building and construction Textiles and fibers Electronics Agriculture and horticulture

Targeted analysis of application sectors including: Sustainability and Environmental Impact: Critical assessment of: Life cycle considerations for bio-based polymers Carbon footprint comparisons with fossil-based alternatives Land use efficiency and feedstock sustainability metrics Biodegradability and composability standards

Critical assessment of: Technology Roadmaps: Forward-looking analysis of: Next-generation polymer production technologies Integration opportunities with chemical recycling Novel feedstock developments Emerging application areas

Forward-looking analysis of: Company Profiles: Comprehensive profiles of 620 companies across the bio-based polymer value chain, from feedstock suppliers to polymer producers and end-product manufacturers and many more across the entire bio-based polymer value chain from pioneering startups to established multinational corporations.

This report delivers crucial market intelligence for:

Chemical and materials companies exploring sustainable portfolio expansion

Packaging manufacturers navigating regulatory and consumer-driven sustainability demands

Investors evaluating opportunities in the bio-based materials space

Policy makers developing frameworks for the bioeconomy

R&D leaders prioritizing innovation pathways

Sustainability professionals benchmarking materials options

With 200 tables and 260 figures presenting granular data on production volumes, capacity projections, regional market shares, and application segmentation, this report provides the analytical foundation for strategic decision-making in the rapidly evolving bio-based polymer landscape.

Select Companies Profiled include:

ADBioplastics

AgroRenew

Archer Daniels Midland

Arkema

Avantium

BASF

BioLogiQ

Bluepha

Borealis

Braskem

Cargill

Cathay Industrial Biotech

Celanese

CelluForce

Circular Systems

CJ Biomaterials

CO2BioClean

Corn Next

Danimer Scientific

DuPont

Eastman Chemical

Ecovative Design

Emirates Biotech

Eni

Evonik

FKuR Kunststoff

FlexSea

Futerro

Genomatica

Global Bioenergies

Helian Polymers BV

Hengli Petrochemical

Huitong Biomaterials

Itaconix

Kaneka

LG Chem

Lenzing

Lygos

METabolic Explorer

MetaFLO Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical

Modern Meadow

NatureWorks

Newlight Technologies

Nordic Bioproducts

Novamont

Novozymes

Nxtlevvel

Origin Materials

Qore

Ourobio

PhyCo Technologies

Plantic Technologies

ReSource Chemical Corp.

Roquette

RWDC Industries

SK Chemicals

Solvay

Spiber

Stora Enso

Sulapac

Sulzer

Teijin

TerraVerdae BioWorks

TotalEnergies Corbion

Toyota Boshoku

UPM Biochemicals

Verde Bioresins

Versalis

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Global Plastics Market and Supply

1.2 Recycling Polymers

1.3 Bio-based and Biodegradable vs. Non-biodegradable Polymers

1.4 Regional Distribution

1.5 Future Growth Prospects

1.6 Capacity Utilization Rates by Polymer Type

1.7 Next Generation Bio-based Polymers

1.8 Integration with Chemical Recycling

1.9 Novel Feedstock Sources

1.10 Investment Trends and Market Forecasts

1.11 Environmental Impact and Sustainability

1.11.1 Life Cycle Assessment of Bio-based Polymers

1.11.2 Land Use and Feedstock Sustainability

1.11.3 Carbon Footprint Comparison with Fossil-based Alternatives

1.12 Bio-based Polymers Regulations

2 BIO-BASED FEEDSTOCKS AND INTERMEDIATES MARKET

2.1 Biorefineries

2.2 Bio-Based Feedstock and Land Use

2.3 Plant-Based

2.3.1 Starch

2.3.2 Sugar Crops

2.3.3 Lignocellulosic Biomass

2.3.4 Plant Oils

2.3.5 Non-Edible Milk

2.4 Waste

2.5 Microbial & Mineral Sources

2.6 Gaseous

2.7 Bio-Based Feedstocks and Intermediates Company Profiles (116 company profiles)

3 BIO-BASED POLYMERS

3.1 Bio-Based or Renewable Plastics

3.2 Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics

3.3 Types

3.4 Key Market Players

3.5 Synthetic Bio-Based Polymers

3.6 Natural Bio-Based Polymers

3.7 Natural Fibers

3.8 Lignin

3.9 End Use Markets for Bio-Based Polymers

3.10 Bio-Based Polymers Company Profiles (520 company profiles)

