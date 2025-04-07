ExoraPad Presale Surges Past 70,000 XRP Raised, Set For DEX Launch and Launchpad Prototype Release in Q2 2025





CORK, Ireland, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The excitement within the XRP community is hitting new highs as the ExoraPad presale explodes, crossing a remarkable milestone of 70,000 XRP raised.

XRP enthusiasts and seasoned crypto investors, fresh from impressive gains on recent XRP-based projects, are actively rotating profits into ExoraPad, anticipating substantial returns from the upcoming decentralized exchange (DEX) listing at 25% premium.

With less than 3 days left before the $EXP presale concludes, the rush to secure tokens at discounted rates is intensifying, fueling a clear sense of urgency and fear of missing out (FOMO).

Join ExoraPad Presale

Why Investors Are Rotating Profits Into ExoraPad

The recent outstanding success of other XRP Ledger projects, which saw returns upwards of 700% after listings, has propelled many XRP investors to quickly reinvest their gains into promising early-stage tokens.

ExoraPad ($EXP), a revolutionary AI-powered launchpad, has quickly become the favored choice, as investors identify it as the next major XRP project capable of delivering exceptional gains.

XRP whales and retail investors alike are strategically allocating their capital into the ExoraPad presale, positioning themselves for potentially significant upside when $EXP tokens hit decentralized exchanges.

What Makes ExoraPad Unique?

ExoraPad is the XRP Ledger’s first AI-driven analytics and launchpad platform, designed specifically to launch and incubate high-quality blockchain projects. It uniquely harnesses advanced artificial intelligence for project vetting, risk assessment, and predictive analytics, significantly reducing investment risks while enhancing profit potential.

The ExoraPad ecosystem targets premium projects within Real-World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and elite Web3 ventures. Its advanced technology infrastructure positions ExoraPad to become an influential player within XRP’s rapidly expanding decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Benefits of Joining the $EXP Token Presale

Early $EXP token buyers can capitalize on several substantial benefits:

Immediate Profit Potential: $EXP tokens will list on decentralized exchanges (DEX) at a confirmed 25% premium above the presale price, guaranteeing immediate profit opportunities for presale investors.



$EXP tokens will list on decentralized exchanges (DEX) at a confirmed 25% premium above the presale price, guaranteeing immediate profit opportunities for presale investors. Generous Staking Rewards: $EXP holders can participate in lucrative staking programs offering attractive APYs, providing passive income incentives and encouraging long-term token retention.



$EXP holders can participate in lucrative staking programs offering attractive APYs, providing passive income incentives and encouraging long-term token retention. Revenue Sharing & Token Buybacks: ExoraPad employs an attractive fee-sharing model and periodic token buybacks, increasing token scarcity and positively influencing the $EXP token’s market value.



ExoraPad employs an attractive fee-sharing model and periodic token buybacks, increasing token scarcity and positively influencing the $EXP token’s market value. Priority Access: $EXP holders gain exclusive early-stage access to rigorously vetted and AI-approved high-potential blockchain projects, maximizing early investment gains.



How To Join ExoraPad $EXP Token Presale

Joining ExoraPad’s presale is easy and straightforward:

Acquire XRP: Purchase XRP tokens from reputable exchanges like Binance or Coinbase.

Set Up Xaman Wallet: Download and set up a secure XRP-compatible wallet (Xaman Wallet recommended) and establish a trustline for the $EXP token.

Join the Presale: Transfer XRP tokens to your wallet and then visit the official ExoraPad presale page ( https://exorapad.com/presale ). Follow the simple instructions to secure your presale allocation.



Once the presale concludes, your $EXP tokens will be directly delivered to your Xaman wallet.

ExoraPad's Exciting Roadmap Ahead

Following the highly successful presale completion, ExoraPad is gearing up for significant milestones scheduled for Q2 2025:

DEX Listing: Immediately following presale closure, $EXP tokens will be listed on decentralized exchanges, giving presale participants instant liquidity and profit potential.



Immediately following presale closure, $EXP tokens will be listed on decentralized exchanges, giving presale participants instant liquidity and profit potential. Launchpad Prototype Release: The official ExoraPad launchpad prototype demo will be unveiled in Q2 2025, showcasing its AI-powered features and state-of-the-art user interface, enhancing platform transparency and investor confidence.



Final Opportunity – Secure Your $EXP Today!

With XRP investors flocking to the ExoraPad presale in large numbers, time is swiftly running out. The window to acquire $EXP tokens at presale pricing is rapidly closing.

Don't miss the chance to be among the early investors in what could be one of the most influential XRP Ledger projects of 2025.

Join the ExoraPad Presale: https://exorapad.com/presale

Website: https://exorapad.com

Telegram: https://t.me/exorapad

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Exorapad

Documentation: https://docs.exorapad.com

Contact:

Noah Walsh

hello@exorapad.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the ExoraPad. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f52eda3-c0b6-42f7-b017-468b6140e330