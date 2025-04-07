Bournewood Health Systems Partners with SimiTree for Strategic Transformation

Hamden, CT, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facing increasing competition, stagnant growth, evolving regulatory standards, and the need for modernization, Bournewood Health Systems sought a consulting firm with specialized expertise in behavioral health.

After interviewing several firms, Bournewood’s CEO Maria Jackson chose SimiTree for its deep knowledge of partial hospitalization programs and a consultative approach that emphasized partnership over sales tactics. “What distinguished SimiTree during the selection process was their genuine expertise,” Jackson noted.

The collaboration has evolved from a targeted engagement to a comprehensive strategic transformation. SimiTree has assisted Bournewood in restructuring operations, right-sizing for growth, expanding service lines, optimizing health information systems, improving revenue cycle management, and modernizing electronic health records.

Early results show increased operational efficiency, cost savings, improved communication, and enhanced regulatory compliance. The partnership has also fostered executive support and staff confidence, with team members responding positively to SimiTree’s training sessions.



Beyond the contracted services, Bournewood has benefited from SimiTree’s flexibility in addressing unexpected challenges. Jackson emphasized the personal rapport developed with the SimiTree team, stating, “Having a strategic partner like SimiTree is invaluable.”

Looking ahead, Bournewood envisions a long-term relationship with SimiTree, positioning itself for sustainable growth while maintaining its commitment to quality mental health care. This partnership exemplifies how specialized consulting can help legacy healthcare institutions navigate contemporary challenges.

