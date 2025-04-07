Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

 | Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

Tryg - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 31 March 2025 to 04 April 2025:


  		Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
31 March 2025  70,000  164.56  11,519,200
01 April 2025  150,000  160.10  24,015,000
02 April 2025  160,000  153.36  24,537,600
03 April 2025  150,000  153.53  23,029,500
04 April 2025  140,000  155.30  21,742,000
Accumulated for the period  670,000
  		 104,843,300
Accumulated under the programme  9,430,787
  		 1,442,244,454


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 9,931,944 treasury shares corresponding to 1.611% of the total share capital.

Attachment


Attachments

Weekly report on share buyback programme 31 March 2025 - 04 April 2025

Recommended Reading