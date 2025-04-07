Tryg - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 31 March 2025 to 04 April 2025:



Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 31 March 2025 70,000 164.56 11,519,200 01 April 2025 150,000 160.10 24,015,000 02 April 2025 160,000 153.36 24,537,600 03 April 2025 150,000 153.53 23,029,500 04 April 2025 140,000 155.30 21,742,000 Accumulated for the period 670,000

104,843,300 Accumulated under the programme 9,430,787

1,442,244,454



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 9,931,944 treasury shares corresponding to 1.611% of the total share capital.

