Subsidiary of Harju Elekter Group disposes its holding in Finnish electric car charging software company

Harju Elekter OY, a subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter Group signed a contract to dispose its 9,15% holding in IGL-Technologies Oy, a leading Finnish developer of parking and e-mobility solutions and operator of parking and charging systems. The sale of the holding is in line with Harju Elekter’s strategy to focus more on product development and innovation, including the development of its next-generation charger series.

The role of Harju Elekter in the partnership has been the development, production, and sales of charging equipment hardware and the provision of technologically suitable software and operation of equipment at IGL. Harju Elekter and IGL have successfully collaborated for over ten years and will continue their partnership after the transaction.

As the transaction is not significant according to the Stock Exchange Rules, the parties will not disclose the value of the transaction. The transaction is not a transaction with persons connected to the issuer and does not have a significant impact on the operations of Harju Elekter Group. The members of the supervisory board and management board of AS Harju Elekter Group are not personally or in other way interested in the transaction.



Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. Its factories in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ approximately 840 specialists, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was 174.7 million euros.

