Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2034

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kidney Transplant Rejection - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers an in-depth understanding of kidney transplant rejection, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the kidney transplant rejection market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



The kidney transplant rejection market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted 7 Major Markets (7MM) kidney transplant rejection market size from 2020 to 2034. The report also covers kidney transplant rejection treatment practices and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's potential.



In 2023, there were approximately 44 thousand incident cases of kidney transplants in the 7MM. Of these, the United States accounted for 62% of the cases, while EU4 and the UK accounted for nearly 34% and Japan represented 4% of the cases, respectively.

The kidney transplant rejection prophylaxis market is projected to experience steady growth, driven by a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2034. This expansion across the 7MM will be fueled by the introduction of innovative therapies such as MDR-101, tegoprubart (AT-1501), riliprubart (BIVV020, SAR445088), and TRK-001 (Treg). Additionally, the growing number of kidney transplants, fueled by the increasing prevalence of End-stage Renal Disease (ESRD), further supports the market's expansion.

According to the publisher's analysis, the kidney transplant rejection market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 3.97 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034, this market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Prophylaxis for the kidney transplant rejection involves a variety of medications that have been approved to help prevent rejection, each offering different mechanisms of action to support long-term transplant success. These include ENVARSUS XR, IDEFIRIX, NULOJIX, THYMOGLOBULIN, MYHIBBIN, and SIMULECT, among others, all playing a crucial role in managing immune responses and minimizing the risk of rejection.

Medeor Therapeutics, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, and TRACT Therapeutics are advancing their assets through various stages of development, driving innovation in the kidney transplant rejection market. Their efforts are shaping a dynamic landscape and opening up significant opportunities for market growth and expansion.

Medeor Therapeutics' MDR-101, an innovative therapy in advanced development, is in Phase III clinical trials and is anticipated to launch by 2026 in US for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection.

Kidney Transplant Rejection Epidemiology



As the market is derived using a patient-based model, the kidney transplant rejection epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total incident cases of kidney transplants, total living cases of kidney transplants and type-specific cases of kidney transplant rejection in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

In 2023, there were an estimated 44 thousand total incident cases of kidney transplants across the 7MM, with the number expected to rise by 2034.

According to the publisher's estimates, there were approximately 27 thousand incident cases of kidney transplants across the US in 2023, with the number expected to rise by 2034.

In 2023, the US reported approximately 2 thousand acute and 8 thousand chronic cases of kidney transplant rejection, with these numbers expected to increase by 2034.

In 2023, among EU4 and the UK, the UK reported the highest number of living kidney transplants, with approximately 46 thousand instances, followed by France, with nearly 45 thousand cases. In contrast, Italy recorded the lowest, with around 28 thousand cases.

In 2023, EU4 and the UK reported approximately 2 thousand acute and 4 thousand chronic cases of kidney transplant rejection. By 2034, these numbers are expected to increase to nearly 4 thousand acute cases and 7 thousand chronic cases.

In 2023, Japan had approximately 2 thousand incident cases of kidney transplants. This number is projected to rise by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 0.7%.

Kidney Transplant Rejection Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the kidney transplant rejection report encloses a detailed analysis of kidney transplant rejection prophylaxis marketed drugs and mid to late-stage (Phase III and Phase II) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the kidney transplant rejection clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Kidney Transplant Rejection - Prophylaxis Drugs

MYHIBBIN: Azurity Pharmaceuticals

THYMOGLOBULIN: Sanofi

NULOJIX: Bristol Myers Squibb

Emerging Drugs

MDR-101: Medeor Therapeutics

Tegoprubart (AT-1501): Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Riliprubart (BIVV020, SAR445088): Sanofi

Market Outlook



Kidney transplant rejection is a major concern for recipients, as it can severely affect the long-term success and function of the transplanted organ. Rejection happens when the recipient's immune system recognizes the donor kidney as foreign, prompting an immune response that damages the graft. There are two main types of rejection: Acute, which usually occurs within the first-year after transplantation, and chronic, which develops gradually over several years and is more prevalent. Chronic rejection is often associated with insufficient immunosuppression or non-compliance with medication regimens, leading to ongoing immune attacks that result in scarring and eventual loss of kidney function. Around 15-20% of transplant recipients experience some form of rejection, highlighting the importance of regular monitoring and strict adherence to immunosuppressive therapy to reduce this risk.



The treatment landscape for kidney transplant rejection has evolved significantly, with an emphasis on personalized immunosuppressive therapies to address both acute and chronic rejection episodes. Acute rejection, which can be TCMR or AMR, typically necessitates prompt intervention with escalated doses of immunosuppressants. TCMR may require intravenous steroids or T-cell-depleting agents, while AMR may involve plasmapheresis or intravenous immunoglobulins. Early detection through regular monitoring and kidney biopsies is essential, as timely intervention can often reverse acute rejection and preserve graft function.



A diverse array of approved medications is utilized to manage kidney transplant rejection, each with unique mechanisms of action aimed at ensuring long-term graft success. Key treatments such as ENVARSUS XR, IDEFIRIX, NULOJIX, THYMOGLOBULIN, MYHIBBIN, and SIMULECT are instrumental in regulating immune responses and minimizing rejection risks.



The development pipeline for prophylaxis kidney transplantation rejection features promising candidates, including MDR-101, tegoprubart (AT-1501), riliprubart (BIVV020, SAR445088), TRK-001 (Treg), TX200, and VEL-101, among others, also showing potential clinical trials focused on specific mechanisms within well-defined patient subgroups are expected to refine therapeutic strategies and identify the most effective interventions. Additionally, the identification of biomarkers and molecular targets associated with immune activation and graft injury holds significant promise for enhancing the understanding of kidney transplant rejection and developing novel therapeutic strategies to mitigate its complex immunopathology.

The total market size of kidney transplant rejection prophylaxis in the 7MM was approximately USD 3.97 billion in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

The market size for kidney transplant rejection prophylaxis in the US was approximately USD 2.44 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to increase due to the launch of emerging therapies.

The total market size of EU4 and the UK was calculated to be approximately USD 1.42 billion in 2023, which was nearly 36% of the total market revenue for the 7MM.

In 2023, France led the market among the EU4 countries and the UK, generating approximately USD 361 million, followed by the UK, which contributed around USD 360 million.

In 2023, the total market size of kidney transplant rejection prophylaxis was approximately USD 99 million in Japan which is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

Estimates suggest that MDR-101 is expected to generate approximately USD 332.8 million by 2034 in the 7MM.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of kidney transplant rejection, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and treatment guidelines have been provided.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the current and emerging therapies and the elaborative profiles of late-stage and prominent therapies will impact the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the kidney transplant rejection market, historical and forecasted market size, market share by therapies, detailed assumptions, and rationale behind our approach is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends through SWOT analysis and expert insights/KOL views, patient journey, and treatment preferences that help shape and drive the 7MM kidney transplant rejection market.

Kidney transplant rejection report insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Kidney Transplant Rejection Pipeline Analysis

Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Size and Trends

Existing and Future Market Opportunity

Kidney transplant rejection report key strengths

11 years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Kidney Transplant Rejection Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Attribute analysis

Drugs Uptake and Key Market Forecast Assumptions

Kidney transplant rejection report assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Qualitative Analysis (SWOT and Attribute Analysis)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/htj4jw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.