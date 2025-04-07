iBio Announces IBIO-600 Non-Human Primate Data Showing Extended Half-Life and Muscle Growth, and Interim In Vivo Results for First-in-Class Activin E Antibody, Advancing Cardiometabolic and Obesity Pipeline

Non-human primate pharmacokinetics data suggests IBIO-600, a potentially best-in-class long-acting anti-myostatin antibody, could have a human half-life as long as 130 days

Additional interim in vivo data for a first-in-class Activin E antibody shows muscle sparing weight loss alone and in combination with a GLP-1 receptor agonist

iBio remains on track to submit a regulatory submission for IBIO-600 in Q1 2026

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBIO), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody therapies, today announced data from a non-GLP non-human primate (NHP) pharmacokinetics (PK) study suggesting IBIO-600, the company’s novel lead asset and a potentially best-in-class long-acting anti-myostatin antibody designed for subcutaneous administration, could provide a significantly extended half-life in humans and a weight loss treatment option while preserving and promoting muscle growth.

The results were observed in a recently completed exploratory study in obese and elderly NHPs designed to analyze the potential of IBIO-600 in NHPs in order to closely mimic the human obese patient population by determining the antibody’s half-life in serum and evaluating changes in lean and fat mass. The study consisted of two dose levels, a low dose of 5 mg/kg and a high dose of 50 mg/kg, with a single administration in each case. In addition to monitoring PK in serum, the study analyzed body composition changes over time by employing DEXA scans, measuring lean and fat mass.

Despite the study not being powered to demonstrate statistical significance, and only having a single administration of the antibody, the results indicate IBIO-600 promoted a dose-dependent increase in lean mass and a reduction in fat mass from baseline values. The effect peaked after 8 weeks, when the NHPs receiving the low-dose had a 3.1% (163g) increase in lean mass and a 5.1% (270g) increase in the NHPs receiving the high-dose.

Standard PK calculations indicated the half-life of IBIO-600 in NHPs was 40 to 52 days. By using multiple allometric scaling approaches1,2, the half-life in humans of IBIO-600 has an estimated range of 57-130 days. This extended half-life could potentially enable a once every 3 to 6-month dosing schedule and positions IBIO-600 as a best-in-class therapeutic for muscle preservation and high-quality weight loss.

“The promising data suggest IBIO-600 could possibly exhibit the longest half-life among any other anti-myostatin candidates — potentially leading to best-in-class muscle preservation and growth with a significantly reduced dosing burden for patients with a few doses a year," said Martin Brenner, Ph.D., DVM, iBio’s CEO and Chief Scientific Officer. "IBIO-600’s extended half-life and muscle-building potential make it a transformative candidate for high-quality weight loss, further strengthening our expanding cardiometabolic and obesity pipeline. It is truly remarkable we’ve been able to advance this potentially best-in-class long-acting anti-myostatin antibody to clinical candidate selection in under a year and remain fully on track for a regulatory submission in Q1 2026. This incredibly rapid progress highlights our commitment to accelerating innovation and redefining obesity treatment with cutting-edge therapeutics.”

iBio is also pleased to announce preclinical data for a first-in-class Activin E antibody disclosed in January, highlighting its potential as a novel treatment for obesity. The antibody effectively blocks Activin E signaling in human adipocytes and is currently being evaluated in an exploratory study with obese mice, both as a monotherapy with bi-weekly dosing and in combination with semaglutide dosed daily. After only two weeks of dosing, monotherapy resulted in fat-selective weight loss of approximately 4%, with a significant 18% reduction in total body fat compared to placebo. Notably, when combined with semaglutide, the Activin E antibody demonstrated a strong synergistic effect, enhancing total weight loss by an additional 9% beyond GLP-1 therapy alone, leading to an overall weight reduction of 34%. This combination also resulted in a remarkable 72% reduction in body fat over the treatment period, as measured by DEXA scans. These compelling findings underscore the potential of Activin E inhibition as a transformative approach to obesity treatment, supporting further development and clinical advancement.

