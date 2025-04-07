Global Polyolefins Market Report 2025 - Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyolefins Market (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polyolefins market has shown a robust and consistent growth and is expected to grow at a healthy 2.9% CAGR over the period 2024-2030. China and India are projected to dominate the global polyolefins capacity additions, with both countries expected to account for more than 48% of the upcoming global capacity by 2030.
Report Scope
- Polyolefins demand and supply analysis by key countries
- Demand and supply analysis of plastics by type
- Upcoming capacity additions by key countries
- Details of upcoming plastics projects
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Polyethylene and Polypropylene Continue to Drive the Polyolefins Market
- China to be the Key Demand Driver
- China and United States to Dominate Global Polyolefins Supply
- Product Analysis: High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Product Analysis: Low Density Polyethylene(LDPE) (includes Linear Low-Density Polyethylene(LLDPE))
- Product Analysis: Polypropylene
- Polyolefins - Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows
- China and India to Lead Global Polyolefins Capacity Additions
- End-User Industries to Drive the Upcoming Polyolefins Capacity Additions
- Key Polyolefins Projects Globally
- Key Upcoming Polyolefins Projects
