Global Polyolefins Market Report 2025 - Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyolefins Market (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyolefins market has shown a robust and consistent growth and is expected to grow at a healthy 2.9% CAGR over the period 2024-2030. China and India are projected to dominate the global polyolefins capacity additions, with both countries expected to account for more than 48% of the upcoming global capacity by 2030.



Report Scope

Polyolefins demand and supply analysis by key countries

Demand and supply analysis of plastics by type

Upcoming capacity additions by key countries

Details of upcoming plastics projects

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date market information on global plastics market

Identify opportunities in the global plastics industry with the help of key upcoming projects

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of plastics capacity data

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Polyethylene and Polypropylene Continue to Drive the Polyolefins Market

China to be the Key Demand Driver

China and United States to Dominate Global Polyolefins Supply

Product Analysis: High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Product Analysis: Low Density Polyethylene(LDPE) (includes Linear Low-Density Polyethylene(LLDPE))

Product Analysis: Polypropylene

Polyolefins - Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows

China and India to Lead Global Polyolefins Capacity Additions

End-User Industries to Drive the Upcoming Polyolefins Capacity Additions

Key Polyolefins Projects Globally

Key Upcoming Polyolefins Projects

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30g46w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.