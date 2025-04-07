New NHL Report Breaks Down $1 Billion Media Rights, 70 Sponsorship Deals, and Global Growth Plans

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of the NHL 2024-25" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Business of the NHL 2024-25" report takes a deep dive into the premier ice hockey league in North America. The report explores the biggest rights linked to the league and its 32 participating teams. Specifically, it looks at the main media and sponsorship rights for the league, as well as a breakdown of all sponsorship portfolios for the competing teams. The report also looks at the social media followings of these teams and the potential ticket revenue on offer across the season.



The league is set to generate $1.04 billion in domestic media rights revenue this season. The league is linked to 70 active sponsorship deals this season. 31 out of the 32 teams in the league boast an official helmet sponsor.



Key Highlights

A breakdown of the main media rights associated with the league and local team rights.

Overview of the Stanley Cup and its viewership.

A breakdown of the league sponsors.

A history of the NHL kit suppliers.

Overview of the jersey patch partnerships.

Outlook on the helmet sponsorship deals.

Overall team sponsorship breakdown.

Profiles of each team.

A look at the new NHL franchise.

Global expansion efforts.

League ticket revenue.

Social media figures.

The main aims of this report is to highlight commercial landscape across the most popular ice hockey leagues in the world. The report breaks down these commercial partnerships by series and offers an extensive breakdown of the biggest deals for the competing teams.

The NHL is a global sport with continued interest in expanding its global fanbase and remains one of the big five sports leagues in North America. The NHL looks to build its global profile, with a particular initial focus on European nations with strong existing interest in the sport . The report highlights the key commercial figures linked to the league for the 2024-25 season.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Media Landscape

League Sponsorship Landscape

Kit Supplier History

Jersey Patch Sponsors

Helmet Sponsors

Team Sponsorship Overview

Team Profiles

New Franchise

International Interest

Ticket Revenue

Social Media

List of Tables

Stanley Cup Results & Viewers

Team Local Broadcasting Rights

Global Rights

Kit Supplier History

Global Series Games

Team Ticket Revenue

