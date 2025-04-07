EV Platform Global Strategic Business Report 2025: Market to Grow by Over $38 Billion During 2024-2030, Emerging Role of V2G Technology Highlights Opportunities in Platform Innovations

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Platform - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for EV Platform was valued at US$17.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$56 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The electric vehicle (EV) platform market is experiencing rapid growth, largely driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the evolving need for modular, scalable, and efficient platforms for EV production. A key factor behind this surge is the automotive industry's transition towards electric mobility. Traditional automotive manufacturing platforms, designed for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, are not suited for the unique demands of EVs. EV platforms, in contrast, are specially engineered to accommodate electric powertrains, batteries, and other EV-specific components, enabling automakers to manufacture EVs with improved performance, efficiency, and safety.



Another important driver is the growing demand for shared vehicle architectures. Automakers are increasingly adopting platform-sharing strategies to maximize production efficiency and reduce costs. By using modular platforms, car manufacturers can produce multiple vehicle models from the same underlying architecture. This approach not only cuts development and production costs but also accelerates time-to-market for new EV models. Shared platforms also promote flexibility in production, as the same platform can be adapted for different types of vehicles, including compact cars, sedans, and SUVs, while ensuring they meet various performance and safety standards. The ability to scale production and diversify the vehicle lineup using the same platform is accelerating the global growth of the EV platform market.



Additionally, government policies and regulations supporting the adoption of electric vehicles are fueling investments in EV platforms. Governments worldwide are rolling out incentives for electric vehicle purchases and setting ambitious targets for the phasing out of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. These regulatory measures push automakers to prioritize EV production, which, in turn, creates a heightened demand for specialized platforms. As automakers focus more on sustainable and cost-effective production, the demand for advanced, highly adaptable EV platforms is expected to continue its upward trajectory.



How are Technological Innovations Shaping EV Platform Development?



Technological advancements are playing a central role in the development of EV platforms, particularly in the areas of battery integration, lightweight materials, and autonomous vehicle readiness. One of the most significant innovations is the integration of advanced battery technology. EV platforms are being designed to accommodate the growing size and weight of batteries, allowing for more efficient energy storage and longer driving ranges. These platforms must also be able to support fast-charging infrastructure and thermal management systems to keep batteries at optimal operating temperatures. As battery technology continues to evolve, so too will the design and capabilities of EV platforms, enabling the production of more powerful and cost-effective electric vehicles.



Another key innovation in EV platforms is the incorporation of lightweight materials, such as aluminum, carbon fiber, and advanced composites. These materials reduce the overall weight of the vehicle, which helps increase energy efficiency and extend driving range. By using these materials in the construction of EV platforms, automakers can reduce the weight of the vehicle's chassis and body while maintaining structural integrity and safety. Lightweight EV platforms are critical to improving the performance of electric vehicles, especially as automakers strive to compete with internal combustion engine vehicles in terms of driving range and efficiency.



Additionally, the integration of autonomous driving technology is shaping the future of EV platforms. As self-driving vehicles become more mainstream, the need for platforms that support autonomous systems is growing. These platforms are being equipped with the necessary sensors, AI processors, and connectivity features that enable safe, autonomous driving. Automakers are focusing on developing flexible EV platforms that can accommodate these technologies, allowing for easier integration of autonomous features as they become standard across the automotive industry. This shift toward autonomous EV platforms is expected to be a key trend as the market continues to evolve, further boosting the demand for innovative platform solutions.



What are the Advantages of Modular EV Platforms?



Modular EV platforms are a game-changer in the automotive industry, offering significant advantages in terms of production flexibility, cost-efficiency, and adaptability. One of the key benefits of modular platforms is their ability to support the production of various EV models from a single platform. This allows automakers to scale production quickly and efficiently, catering to different segments of the market without the need to develop entirely new architectures for each model. Whether for mass-market sedans, luxury electric SUVs, or electric trucks, a modular platform can be adapted to meet the specific requirements of different vehicles, streamlining the manufacturing process.



Another advantage of modular EV platforms is cost savings. The use of a shared platform reduces the need for separate research, development, and manufacturing processes for each new vehicle model. Automakers can also leverage economies of scale by producing a wide range of vehicles based on the same platform, resulting in lower per-unit costs. Additionally, the simplified assembly process and shared supply chains for components help reduce production costs, making electric vehicles more affordable for consumers and helping automakers stay competitive in a fast-growing market.



Moreover, modular platforms offer improved design flexibility. As consumer preferences shift towards more sustainable and customizable options, automakers can easily modify the platform to accommodate new features and configurations. This flexibility is essential in meeting the diverse needs of EV consumers, who are looking for vehicles with varying ranges, performance capabilities, and interior designs. The ability to quickly adapt the platform to these changing demands ensures that automakers can remain agile and responsive to market trends, further driving the adoption of electric vehicles.



Segments

Component (Battery Component, Suspension System Component, Motor System Component, Chassis Component, Electronic Control Units (ECUs) Component, Other Components)

Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV))

End-Use (Passenger Cars End-Use, Commercial Vehicles End-Use)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Modular EV Platforms Propels Market Innovation

Advancements in Battery Integration Strengthen Business Case for Flexible Platforms

Focus on Lightweight Design Bodes Well for Enhanced EV Range

Rising Demand for Scalable Platforms Highlights Opportunities in Multi-Model Production

AI-Driven Design Tools Propel Development of Optimized EV Platforms

Emerging Focus on Autonomous Vehicles Expands Market for Advanced Platforms

Integration of IoT in Platform Design Highlights Opportunities for Smarter EVs

Growing Role of Software-Defined Vehicles Sets the Stage for Digital Platforms

Focus on Cost-Effective Manufacturing Drives Demand for Shared Platforms

Rising Interest in EV Fleet Deployment Highlights Market for Heavy-Duty Platforms

AI for Crash Simulation Strengthens Safety Features in EV Platforms

Emerging Role of V2G Technology Highlights Opportunities in Platform Innovations

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 25 companies featured in this EV Platform market report include:

Benteler International AG

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

REE Automotive Ltd.

Renault Group

Stellantis N.V.

Tata Technologies Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

