Vietnam Contract Logistics Market Report 2025, with CJ Gemadept Logistics, Indo Trans Logistics, DHL, Expeditors, Transimex, Bee Logistics, Schenker Vietnam, Sotrans, Vinafreight & more

Vietnam's Contract Logistics market has experienced significant growth, driven by various key factors. A major contributor to this expansion is manufacturing and wholesale & retail trade sector. Vietnam retail and wholesale trade, which saw a 10% increase in sales in 2023. Vietnam has become a key manufacturing hub for global supply chains, with manufactured goods accounting for around 85-90% of the country's total exports.



Key export products include electronics, textiles, footwear, furniture, and machinery is also fueling demand for logistics services, as Vietnam's exports rose by 9% last year. Improved infrastructure, including better roads and ports, is further boosting efficiency. These factors combined are making outsourced logistics services more essential for businesses across the country.



According to the research, Vietnam Contract Logistics Market revenues is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% respectively during 2024-30F. The Vietnamese government's 10-year industrial development strategy focuses on diversifying the manufacturing base with an emphasis on high-tech industries, innovation, and value-added production, particularly in electronics, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing. Key investments are being made in infrastructure, including logistics hubs, airports, and highways, to improve supply chain efficiency. The Long Thanh International Airport project, set for completion by 2025, will enhance Vietnam's global connectivity.



Additionally, Vietnam's retail sector is projected to reach USD 200 billion by 2030, fueled by strong growth in e-commerce, which is expected to represent 15% of total retail sales. Key trends shaping the sector include advancements in retail technology, the rise of omnichannel shopping, and growing consumer demand for sustainable products. As retail demands and exports of Vietnam would increase, the logistics and supply chain infrastructure will evolve, with contract logistics expected to grow at an annual rate of 15-18%, driven by the need for more efficient and scalable logistics solutions.



Market Segmentation By End-User

The wholesale & retail trade sector will maintain a strong revenue share in Vietnam's contract logistics market until 2030, driven by e-commerce growth and omnichannel adoption. This will require advanced logistics solutions for inventory, warehousing, and last-mile delivery. Post-2030, the manufacturing sector is expected to surpass wholesale & retail in revenue, fueled by industrial growth and evolving global supply chains. As manufacturing becomes more complex, demand for specialized logistics services would rise.



Market Segmentation By Region

South region is expected to dominate the revenue share in the Vietnam contract logistics market, due to the southern region is Vietnam's economic hub, hosting multinational companies and key industries like electronics, automotive, and textiles. Its strong industrial base drives high demand for logistics services. The region's foreign direct investment fosters production facilities and distribution centers, requiring efficient logistics for raw materials and goods.



