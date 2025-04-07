Singapore Accounting Software Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Xero, QuickBooks, MYOB, Zoho Books, Oracle NetSuite, Volopay, SAP, Osome, Aspire and Tally Solutions

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Accounting Software Market | Growth, Size, Industry, Analysis, Revenue, Value, Companies, Trends, Share & Forecast: Market Forecast By Component, By Enterprise Size, By Type, By End-use Industry And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Accounting Software Market in Singapore has experienced significant growth, driven by the rise of startups, expansion in the commercial office sector, and the widespread adoption of advanced IT infrastructure by both SMEs and large enterprises. These factors have increased the demand for accounting software solutions to manage the growing complexity of financial operations.



Moreover, the Singaporean government has strongly emphasized digital adoption, especially for SMEs, by allocating SGD1 billion (USD724 million) to fund digital transformation schemes, such as the Emerging Technology Programme, and launching the SMEs Go Digital initiative to help businesses embrace digital solutions, which would further contribute to the continued adoption of accounting software.



The Singapore Accounting Software Market Size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2025-2031. The number of jobs in tech-enabled startups in Singapore is projected to rise from 5,000 in 2015 to 168,000 in 2035, potentially driving the adoption of accounting software in the years ahead. Furthermore, SAP, plans to end management support for on-premises software, prompting companies to shift to cloud solutions. As a result, there is a growing necessity for companies to transition to cloud-based software, which would positively boost the market growth. With Singapore's economy continuing to grow and businesses increasingly embracing digital transformation, the accounting software market is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years.



In the Singapore accounting software market, the demand for services like implementation and consultation is significant, as they are pivotal in ensuring seamless integration and maximizing the value of accounting technologies. The commercial office sector commands the largest revenue share, as these offices typically handle larger workforces and more complex financial operations, necessitating sophisticated accounting software solutions.



Accounting software becomes integral for improving financial efficiency, ensuring compliance, and streamlining reporting in commercial office environments. Furthermore, the surge in the number of registered offices, reaching over 700 in 2023 from 400 in 2020, including those serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals, is driving the growth of this market segment.

Report Scope



Market Segmentation By Component

Solution segment is poised to achieve the highest growth rate in the coming years due to increasing demand for advanced features such as integration, automation, and real-time reporting to support efficiency, compliance, and scalability in financial operations.

Market Segmentation By Deployment Model

Cloud-based accounting software is poised for significant growth in the future due to its scalability, cost-efficiency, and ability to provide real-time access to financial data from anywhere. As businesses increasingly adopt remote and hybrid work models, the demand for cloud solutions offering seamless integration, automation, and enhanced security will continue to rise.

Market Segmentation By Organization Size

SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years, as small and medium-sized enterprises increasingly recognize the importance of digitalizing their financial processes. With the rise of tech-enabled start-ups in Singapore, the demand for scalable accounting solutions would continue to grow, especially as businesses expand and require more efficient management of financial operations.

Market Segmentation By Solution Type

Basic accounting software is poised for the highest growth in the coming years, as businesses of all sizes prioritize efficiency and accuracy in managing core accounting tasks such as bookkeeping, financial reporting, and tax calculations.

Market Segmentation By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is poised to experience the highest growth in the coming years. This growth is driven by the increasing complexity of financial operations and the sector's need for advanced accounting solutions to manage transactions, ensure compliance, and generate real-time financial insights. As businesses seek efficiency in managing large-scale financial data, the demand for sophisticated accounting software in the BFSI sector would continue to rise.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2021 to 2024.

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Data until 2031

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Companies Featured

Xero

QuickBooks

MYOB

Zoho Books

Oracle NetSuite

Volopay

SAP

Osome

Aspire

Tally Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Singapore Accounting Software Market Overview

3.1 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, 2021-2031F

3.2 Singapore Accounting Software Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.3 Singapore Accounting Software Market Porter's Five Force Model



4. Singapore Accounting Software Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraint



5. Singapore Accounting Software Market Trends & Evolution



6. Singapore Accounting Software Market Overview, By Component

6.1 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Component, 2024-2031F

6.1.1 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Software, 2021-2031F

6.1.2 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Services, 2021-2031F



7. Singapore Accounting Software Market Overview, By Deployment Type

7.1 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Deployment Type, 2024-2031F

7.1.1 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By On-Premises, 2021-2031F

7.1.2 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Cloud, 2021-2031F



8. Singapore Accounting Software Market Overview, By Organization Size

8.1 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Organization Size, 2024-2031F

8.1.1 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By SMEs, 2021-2031F

8.1.2 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Large Enterprises, 2021-2031F



9. Singapore Accounting Software Market Overview, By Solution Type

9.1 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Solution Type, 2024-2031F

9.1.1 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Basic Accounting, 2021-2031F

9.1.2 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, Payroll Management, 2021-2031F

9.1.3 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Tax Filling and Compliance, 2021-2031F

9.1.4 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Inventory Management, 2021-2031F

9.1.5 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Invoicing and Billing, 2021-2031F

9.1.6 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Analytics and Forecasting, 2021-2031F



10. Singapore Accounting Software Market Overview, By Vertical

10.1 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenue Share, By Vertical, 2024-2030F

10.2 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Vertical, 2021-2030F

10.2.1 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), 2021-2031F

10.2.2 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By IT & Telecommunication, 2021-2031F

10.2.3 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Manufacturing, 2021-2031F

10.2.4 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Wholesale, Retail & E-commerce, 2021-2031F

10.2.5 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Commercial Offices, 2021-2031F

10.2.6 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Government, 2021-2031F

10.2.7 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Healthcare, 2021-2031F

10.2.8 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenues, By Others, 2021-2031F



11. Singapore Accounting Software Market Key Performance Indicators



12. Singapore Accounting Software Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1 Singapore Accounting Software Market Opportunity Assessment, By Component, 2031F

12.2 Singapore Accounting Software Market Opportunity Assessment, By Deployment Type, 2031F

12.3 Singapore Accounting Software Market Opportunity Assessment, By Organization Size, 2031F

12.4 Singapore Accounting Software Market Opportunity Assessment, By Solution Type, 2031F

12.5 Singapore Accounting Software Market Opportunity Assessment, By Vertical, 2031F



13. Singapore Accounting Software Market Competitive Landscape

13.1 Singapore Accounting Software Market Revenue Share, By Top 3 Companies, 2024

13.2 Singapore Accounting Software Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters



14. Company Profile

14.1 Xero

14.2 QuickBooks

14.3 MYOB

14.4 Zoho Books

14.5 Oracle NetSuite

14.6 Volopay

14.7 SAP

14.8 Osome

14.9 Aspire

14.10 Tally Solutions



15. Key Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1za5l6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.