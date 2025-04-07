Europe RTA Furniture Market Report 2025, with Profiles of 230 Manufacturers and Top 50 Ready to Assemble Producers in Europe

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Market for Ready To Assemble Furniture, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Market for RTA Furniture report offers a detailed analysis of the ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture sector in Europe, with a focus on 15 countries (Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom) selected by their representativeness in terms of production and consumption of RTA furniture within Europe.

This report aims to provide information on the following topics:

The value of the RTA furniture consumption and production (2019-2024) in each market and in Europe

The main supply features of the industry in terms of product type, support materials, finishing

The main features shaping the competitive system of each country: leading manufacturers for RTA furniture production, sector concentration, mergers & acquisitions operations

The analysis of the distribution system for RTA furniture: breakdown of the market by distribution channels and listing of leading RTA furniture retailers (large-scale furniture distribution, DIY, e-commerce, non-specialized distribution)

Ready-to-assemble(RTA)/flat pack furniture holds a significant share within the whole European furniture market, covering on average over 20% of the total consumption.

One of the key factors contributing to its relevance is the rapid expansion of e-commerce, which accounts for an estimated 15% of the total RTA furniture market in Europe. This is a transversal channel that includes online sales of pure e-tailers, marketplaces, and brick-and-click furniture retailers. The shift toward online sales is also benefiting DIY retailers. In response to rising online demand, RTA furniture manufacturers have re-engineered their supply both in terms of products and packaging by developing lighter, more compact designs, streamlining the number of packages, and ensuring rapid delivery.

Report Scope:

The first part of the study shows the main sector figures of the European RTA furniture industry (production, consumption, exports, imports values), highlighting the most important features of the industry in terms of competitive system and distribution.

Production and consumption of RTA furniture in Europe:

The value of the RTA furniture consumption from 2019 to 2024, and an overview of the European RTA furniture market through tables, graphs, and maps for Europe and by country.

Forecasts for RTA furniture consumption in 2025 and 2026.

Value of the European RTA furniture production (2019 and 2024) and by country.

The competitive landscape analysis identifies and analyses the Top 50 European RTA furniture manufacturers, ranked by values of RTA furniture turnover, exports, and the number of employees. A list of leading players' major M&A operations from 2003 to 2025 is also provided. Profiles of the leading 20 RTA furniture manufacturers are also included.

The supply structure analysis deals with the type of products produced by the European RTA furniture manufacturers, with tables and information on companies operating in each segment:

product segment (Living room, Bedrooms, Kids Furniture, Tables and chairs, Kitchen Furniture, Bathroom Furniture, Office Furniture, Other)

support materials (Solid wood, Wood-based panels, Honeycomb panels, Other)

finishings (Thermoplastic foil/sheets, Painted / Lacquered, Laminated -HPL, CPL-, Melamine faced chipboard, Other)

The distribution channels analysis includes a breakdown of the European RTA furniture market by distribution channel (large-scale furniture distribution, DIY, e-commerce, non-specialized distribution), with profiles of the main RTA furniture retailers in Europe (Web, Group, Activity, Product specialization, Furniture retail brands, Retailing format, Key figures and Revenues, Group information).

Country Analysis

For the Top 15 countries for the RTA furniture industry (Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom):

RTA furniture production and consumption values (2019-2024)

Macroeconomic indicators

Rankings of the leading RTA furniture manufacturers (excluding Norway and Netherlands)

Short Profiles of the leading players (Web, Activity, Product portfolio, Manufacturing plants)

Distribution system: breakdown of the RTA furniture market by distribution channel (excluding Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia)

Rankings of leading RTA furniture retailers by total turnover

Around 230 RTA furniture manufacturers are considered in the report.

Geographical Coverage

European Union (27) +UK+NO+CH with detailed analysis for 15 countries (Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom)

The Report Answers the Following Questions:

What is the RTA furniture market size and how has this segment developed in Europe?

What are the leading manufacturers of RTA furniture in Europe?

How the supply system for the flat pack furniture industry is structured?

What are the main channels and the leading RTA furniture retailers in Europe?

Company Coverage Includes:

3B

Alsapan

BRW Black Red White

Burstadt

Composad

Crown Products

Fabryki Mebli Forte

Friul Intagli

Gautier

Gyllensvaans Mobler

HTH Kokkenner

IKEA

Kvik

Media Profili

Meubles Demeyere

Nolte Mobel

P3G Parisot

Rauch Mobelwerke

SBA Baldu

Stokke

Szynaka Meble

Tvilum

Vivonio

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary: The European market for Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) Furniture figures at a glance

RTA furniture production and consumption. Historical series 2019-2024

RTA furniture production and consumption in Europe. Breakdown by countries

2. Consumption of RTA furniture in Europe

2.1 RTA Furniture market evolution and figures by country

Consumption of RTA furniture by European Country

RTA furniture consumption on total furniture consumption by Country

2.2 RTA Furniture Market: Forecasts 2025 and 2026

2.3 RTA furniture imports

Import penetration of RTA furniture in Europe by country

3. Production of RTA furniture in Europe

3.1 RTA Furniture production evolution and figures by country

Production of RTA furniture by European Country

RTA furniture production on total furniture production in Europe by country

3.2 RTA furniture exports

Export orientation of RTA furniture by country

4. The competitive system. The largest RTA Furniture manufacturers in Europe

4.1 Evolution and companies' strategies

4.2 Leading RTA furniture manufacturers

Leading RTA furniture manufacturers by production

Mergers & acquisitions deals of leading RTA furniture manufacturers

4.3 Leading RTA furniture exporters

4.4 Employment in the RTA furniture industry

5. The Supply structure: Products, Materials and Finishings

5.1 Product type

RTA furniture production breakdown by product type (Living room, Bedrooms, Kids Furniture, Tables and chairs, Kitchen Furniture, Bathroom Furniture, Office Furniture, Other)

RTA furniture production by product in a sample of manufacturers

5.2 Support materials

RTA furniture production breakdown by main support material (Solid wood, Wood-based panels, Honeycomb panels, Other)

RTA furniture production breakdown by main support material in a sample of manufacturers

5.3 Finishing (Thermoplastic foil/sheets, Painted / Lacquered, Laminated -HPL, CPL-, Melamine faced chipboard, Other finiture)

RTA furniture. Breakdown of production by finishing in a sample of manufacturers

6. Distribution channels

6.1 Distribution channels in the RTA furniture market

RTA furniture consumption breakdown by distribution channel (Organized specialist distribution, DIY, E-commerce, Other)

RTA furniture breakdown of sales by distribution channel in a sample of manufacturers

6.2 Profiles of leading RTA Furniture Retailers in Europe

7. The Top 15 Countries in Europe for the RTA furniture industry (Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom)

For each Country:

RTA furniture production and consumption on total furniture and comparison with the European average

Macroeconomic indicators

Competitive system: selected leading RTA furniture manufacturers, market shares (excluding Norway and the Netherlands) and short profiles

Distribution system: breakdown of the RTA furniture market by distribution channel (excluding Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia) and leading RTA furniture retailers by total turnover

8. Other RTA Furniture Manufacturers in Europe

