INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Mullen Automotive, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - MULN

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mulllen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MULN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Mullen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 14, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Mullen securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

A putative securities class action complaint has been filed against Mullen and certain of its officers (collectively, “Defendants”) alleging that the

Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Mullen had no intent of implementing a reverse stock split when in-fact the Company and its leadership believed that one was imminent and necessary; (2) Mullen overstated its deals with business partners, including Rapid Response Defense Systems and Mullen Advanced Energy Operations, LLC (“MAEO”); (3) Mullen overstated its battery technology capabilities and partnerships; (4) Mullen misled the investing public about its reverse stock splits; (5) Mullen and CEO Michery knew or should have known that the founder of Global EV Technology Inc., Mullen’s partner in the MAEO joint venture, had previously been convicted of financial crimes; (6) Mullen failed to disclose material information about its financing agreements; and (7) as a result, the Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

