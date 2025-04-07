Myriad Genetics Names Brian Donnelly as New Chief Commercial Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics testing and precision medicine, announced today the appointment of Brian Donnelly as chief commercial officer (CCO), effective May 1, 2025.

A strategic, results-oriented leader with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, diagnostics, and medical technology, Donnelly has a proven track record of building and leading high-performing teams, managing multi-billion-dollar P&Ls, and driving growth through innovative go-to-market strategies.

“Brian brings a unique combination of strategic vision and operational excellence, combined with a passion for patient-centric solutions and a strong focus on commercial execution,” said Sam Raha, incoming president and CEO of Myriad Genetics. “He will be a critical member of our leadership team and will play an instrumental role in scaling our business, accelerating product adoption, and driving sustained profitable growth.”

"I’m thrilled to join Myriad Genetics, which has such a deep commitment to advancing genetic insights and plays a critical role in empowering patients, physicians, and partners with the information needed to improve health outcomes,” said Donnelly. “I look forward to working alongside this talented team to expand our impact, foster innovation, and accelerate the company’s growth while staying true to Myriad’s mission of advancing health and well-being for all."

Prior to joining Myriad Genetics, Donnelly held senior commercial and general management roles at leading organizations such as Ancestry, Amazon, and Illumina, successfully driving business growth across global markets and product lines. His ability to align commercial efforts with organizational goals, enhance brand positioning, and deliver shareholder value makes him well-positioned to build on Myriad’s mission.

