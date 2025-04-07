INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - STZ

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Constellation Brands, Inc. (“Constellation” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STZ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Constellation and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 21, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Constellation securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On January 10, 2025, Constellation issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Among other items, the Company reported that “[o]ur Wine and Spirits net sales declined 14% driven by a 16.4% decrease in shipment volumes, mostly driven by ongoing weaker consumer demand and continued retailer inventory destocking across most price segments in the U.S. wholesale market” and that “[t]he Wine and Spirits Business expects organic net sales decline of 5 - 8% and operating income decline of 17 - 19%”. In response to Constellation’s disclosures, analysts lowered their price targets for the Company’s stock, with a J.P. Morgan analyst comparing Constellation’s disappointing results “with what sounded like a more constructive tone at a recent conference presentation in early December[.]”

On this news, Constellation’s stock price fell $37.47 per share, or 17.09%, to close at $181.81 per share on January 10, 2025.

