BitMEX Unveils Enhanced BMEX Token Utility with Increased Staking Rewards and Lower Trading Fees

MAHE, Seychelles, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX , the OG crypto derivatives exchange, today announced significant enhancements to its BMEX Token ecosystem, introducing higher staking rewards, reduced trading fees, and expanded token utility. These improvements were designed to provide greater value and flexibility for traders on the platform.

The latest updates to BMEX include:

Increased staking rewards – Users can now earn up to 7.5% yield by staking BMEX, a 50% increase from previous rates.

– Users can now earn up to 7.5% yield by staking BMEX, a 50% increase from previous rates. Lower trading fees – BMEX holders can unlock trading fee discounts of up to 70%.

– BMEX holders can unlock trading fee discounts of up to 70%. Easier access to competitive fee tiers – More traders can now qualify for reduced fees and enhanced benefits.