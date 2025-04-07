5,000 Mother’s Day Diners Expected May 11, 2025 at Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 11th. Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth opened its doors for business on Mother’s Day, 1929, when chefs served up a total of 312 chicken dinners. Since then, hundreds of thousands of guests have participated in the Mother’s Day tradition at Zehnder’s, America’s largest family restaurant; Mother’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year.

Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth Chairman and CEO Albert Zehnder said the restaurant expects to serve approximately 5,000 Mother’s Day meals to mothers and their families. Dinners and a buffet will be served in the 1,500-seat restaurant; a Mother’s Day brunch will be available in Z Chef’s Café on the lower level. Reservations for dinner or the buffet can be made online at www.zehnders.com. Reserve brunch by calling (989) 652-0450. For Mother’s Day dinner and buffet menus, click here; for the Mother's Day brunch menu in Z Chef's Cafe, click here.



ENTRIES NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR MOTHER OF THE YEAR CONTEST

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Zehnder’s will sponsor its 32nd annual Mother of the Year contest. Individuals can enter by submitting a poem using 50 words or less expressing why their mother should be selected “Zehnder’s Mother of the Year.” The winning mother will receive a Zehnder’s Mother’s Day dinner for up to 10 family members (including Mom); a Zehnder’s overnight package for four at Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel & Waterpark, and a recognition plaque. To enter, send entries by Thursday, May 1, 2025, to:



Mother of the Year Contest

Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth

730 S. Main Street

Frankenmuth, MI 48734

E-mail entries to: webmaster@Zehnders.com; subject line “Mother of the Year.” Entries must include the name of the nominated mother, and the name, address and day phone number of the individual submitting the nomination. Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth officials will select the winning entry. The winner will be notified by Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The Bavarian-themed town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the State’s top tourist destinations with more than three million visitors each year. In addition to its 1,500-seat restaurant, Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder’s retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder’s at www.zehnders.com , or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dinning, golf, meetings, and lodging.

Contact Jessica Sexton

(800) 863-7999, ext. 0415