LGI Homes Opens New Community in Orlando Area

ASTATULA, Fla., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce the grand opening of Tula Parc, a new community located in Astatula, Florida. Offering a selection of affordable new homes with built-in upgrades, Tula Parc provides homebuyers with an accessible and simplified path to homeownership.

Tula Parc features brand-new, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes designed with spacious, open-concept layouts. Each home comes with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, which includes sought-after upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, energy-efficient windows and modern flooring all included in the base price.

"We are thrilled to return to building new homes in the Astatula and Lake County area,” stated John Gammon, Vice President of Sales for Orlando. “The location of Tula Parc offers our customers the perfect balance of proximity to major cities and employment centers such as Tavares, Clermont and Orlando, while still enjoying the benefits of a growing community where we can still offer great pricing and incentives."

Located near Little Lake Harris, residents of Tula Parc can enjoy a wide variety of outdoor activities such as boating, fishing and hiking. The community also offers easy access to Astatula’s serene parks, as well as the excitement and entertainment options in the nearby city of Orlando. Whether you are looking for a peaceful retreat or a place to enjoy the outdoors, Tula Parc offers the ideal balance of comfort and adventure.

New homes at Tula Parc are priced from the low-$300s, with move-in ready opportunities available. To learn more or schedule a tour, interested buyers can call (855) 441-6100 ext. 270 or visit LGIHomes.com/TulaParc. The Tula Parc Information Center is open 7 days a week.

