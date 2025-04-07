Aspargo Labs Expands Global Leadership Team

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspargo Labs, Inc. ("Aspargo Labs" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical and MedTech company focused on converting the world's most meaningful medications into liquid oral suspensions for delivery in proprietary digitally connected devices, announced the appointments of Jamel Benkreira as General Manager, United Kingdom & Ireland; and Dr. Pallav S. Shah as Director of Regulatory Affairs, Europe. These strategic appointments strengthen the Company's international leadership team as the Company continues to expand its liquid oral suspension portfolio and global market presence.

“The addition of Mr. Benkreira and Dr. Shah following our recent of appointments of Alvaro Fernandez and Marc Van Unen as General Managers, Spain and Germany, respectively, is a deliberate expansion of our global capabilities at a critical inflection point," said Michael Demurjian, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of Aspargo Labs. "Mr. Benkreira's successful commercialization and sales record in challenging international markets and Dr. Shah's proven regulatory expertise with complex regulatory submissions directly align with our immediate priorities: accelerating significant sales growth and commercializing oral liquid suspensions in major international markets.”





Mr. Benkreira joins Aspargo Labs with over 22 years of international experience leading commercial teams and launching products across global markets outside the U.S. Before joining Aspargo, Mr. Benkreira held several key positions at Pharming, NV. including Head of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, where he led business strategy for the launch of a rare disease product in the region. His career includes roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, ViiV Healthcare, Pfizer, and Aimmune Therapeutics. He has managed products through their full lifecycle, from pre-clinical development to commercialization, market expansion, and loss of exclusivity. His expertise spans multiple therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease, mental health, oncology, respiratory conditions, HIV, peanut allergy and rare diseases. Mr. Benkreira holds a BSc in Biochemistry & Genetics from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom.





Dr. Shah brings extensive expertise in regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, and medicinal chemistry to Aspargo Labs. Previously, Dr. Shah served as Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Regulatory Services, where he oversaw regulatory strategy, pharmacovigilance operations, and medical information services. His experience includes managing marketing authorization applications, clinical trial applications, risk-benefit assessments, and ensuring adherence to international regulatory standards. At Cambridge Regulatory services, Dr. Shah successfully obtained marketing authorizations for over 30 products in multiple countries. Dr. Shah holds a Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry from the University of the West of Scotland, where his research focused on the synthesis and evaluation of novel compounds for the treatment of hormone-dependent breast cancer. He also earned an MSc in Pharmaceutical Science from Kingston University and a B. Pharm in Pharmaceutical Science from Mumbai University.

