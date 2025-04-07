Google Cloud Partner Intelagen Appoints Anne Schoofs as Chief Growth Officer

Saint Petersburg, FL, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelagen , a Google Cloud Partner focused on Agentic AI and portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings, announced the appointment of Anne Schoofs as its new Chief Growth Officer. Reporting to CEO Tom Richer, Schools will drive Intelagen’s growth by unlocking new markets and revenue opportunities and delivering effective market plays and solutions for clients.

An accomplished business leader with over two decades of data, AI, and global business development and channel expertise, Schoofs joins Intelagen from 66degrees, where she served as Vice President of Alliances.

Prior to this, Schoofs held key senior leadership positions focused on go-to-market strategy, sales excellence, and alliance management at leading global firms such as Wipro, Maven Wave (now part of Eviden/Atos), 1010Data (now part of SymphonyAI), and Sprint (TMobile). Notably, at Wipro's Chief Growth Office, she was instrumental in driving global strategic planning and go-to-market execution for their rapidly expanding Google Cloud partnership, where she developed a comprehensive portfolio of AI and cloud solutions, including Data and AI Platform Modernization, Security, Generative AI, and Conversational AI, all leveraging the Google Cloud Platform.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Anne Schoofs as our Chief Growth Officer" stated CEO Tom Richer. "Her exceptional expertise in forging strategic relationships and driving explosive growth perfectly aligns with our passion for AI innovation. We're incredibly confident she will be a driving force in turbocharging our expansion, especially with our Google partnership, and in capitalizing on our incredible 2024 momentum."

Schoofs added, "Joining the talented team at Intelagen, a leader in rapid AI innovation, offers an exciting opportunity to collaborate with clients and partners, and to shape the future of AI as it reshapes industries."

Schoofs holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University in English Language and Literature, with Honors. She was also a member of the Women's Varsity Golf team while at Harvard and resides in Kansas City with her family.

About Intelagen

Intelagen is an award-winning Google Cloud Partner that empowers organizations to rapidly build innovative solutions with IntellAGENT, our enterprise Agentic AI platform. As a digital engineering consultancy, we bring deep expertise in artificial intelligence, data, cloud, and Web3 to help clients achieve transformative outcomes and gain a competitive edge. Learn more at https://intelagen.ai/.

