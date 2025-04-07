Integral Metals Commences Phase I Exploration at KAP Project in Partnership with GeoCraft Geological Services

CALGARY, Alberta, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to announce the engagement of GeoCraft Geological Services Corp. (“GeoCraft”) to conduct Phase 1 exploration activities on the Company's wholly-owned KAP Project, located in the Sahtu Region of the Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories, Canada. This initial phase sets the groundwork for targeted drilling planned later this year, with particular interest in following up on historical exploration which demonstrated zinc-lead mineralization, including high grades of gallium and germanium, which are critical metals known for their roles in advanced electronics and renewable energy technologies.

“We’re excited to kick off Phase 1 exploration at the KAP Project alongside the experienced team at GeoCraft,” said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals.

Phase 1 activities are planned to include the re-logging of historical drill core to develop modernized lithological descriptions that will be integrated data from previous exploration campaigns. GeoCraft will also establish a preliminary core reference library and select representative core specimens of key lithological units for laboratory analysis of their physical properties, including tests of magnetic susceptibility, conductivity, and induced polarization (IP) chargeability and resistivity. In preparation for future drilling, Phase 1 will include the development of initial 3D models to delineate preliminary prospective targets, and any zones lacking sufficient soil geochemical data will be identified.

Integral remains committed to responsible exploration practices and continues to engage proactively with local communities as part of its ongoing exploration activities. Further updates will be provided as Phase 1 activities progress.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer

825-414-3163

info@integralmetals.com

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

