Sphera Unveils SpheraCloud Life Cycle Assessment Database Server and Portfolio Analyzer, Boosting LCA Data Quality and Visualization

Chicago, IL, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sphera, a leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services, today announced the launch of its SpheraCloud Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Database Server, designed to eliminate manual data management and increase data accuracy through a new centralized repository in SpheraCloud, and the Portfolio Analyzer, a cloud-based software solution designed to enable cross-functional teams to easily access and analyze environmental impacts and product carbon footprint data.

“The world’s leading LCA software just got even better—empowering teams with centralized collaboration, smarter decision-making and seamless scalability to cut costs, reduce risk and drive sustainability,” said Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera. “Following in the tradition of prioritizing and investing in the user experience, the latest updates to SpheraCloud enhance the quality of all LCA data, as well as making it easier than ever for customers to interpret and put to use quickly.”

LCA Database Server: Making Data Insights Accessible and Easy to Digest

The LCA Database Server improves access to LCA datasets by centralizing them in SpheraCloud, enabling dynamic life cycle data collection and better life cycle information sharing across supply chains. This ensures firms have a holistic and accurate view of a project’s lifetime environmental impacts, from raw material extraction and manufacture to goods delivery.

SpheraCloud is a SaaS-based platform of applications designed to help organizations improve decision-making and performance with a comprehensive view of their sustainability and risk portfolio for a single source of truth.

An integral part of Sphera’s approach to addressing safety and sustainability issues before they occur, SpheraCloud allows users to not only get the right information to the right people at the right time, but it also empowers them to make better business decisions with its predictive and prescriptive capabilities.

Portfolio Analyzer: Providing Real-time Data Updates

Sphera’s Portfolio Analyzer is a cloud-based software solution designed to enable cross-functional teams to easily access and analyze environmental impacts and product carbon footprint data at both the individual product and broader portfolio levels. It transforms raw data into dynamic visuals, including dashboards, empowering teams—from engineers to executives—to make emission reduction decisions accordingly.

The Portfolio Analyzer accesses the most up-to-date LCA data from the Database Server, in real time, ensuring that metrics reflect the latest datasets. Beyond instant updates, its key features include:

Interactive dashboards helping users visualize carbon footprints and other key indicators across product portfolios

In-depth comparisons by material, supplier or process to identify emissions hotspots

Role-based access and user permissions, ensuring each stakeholder only seees relevant information without jeopardizing data integrity

For more information about the LCA Database Server, click here. For the Portfolio Analyzer, click here

About Sphera

Sphera is the leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability, Process Safety, Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Transparency. For more than 30 years, we have served 8,500 customers and a million-plus users in 100 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at https://sphera.com/. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.

