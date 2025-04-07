INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - NTLA

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Intellia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NTLA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Intellia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 14, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Intellia securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On January 9, 2025, Intellia issued a press release “announc[ing] its strategic priorities and key anticipated 2025 milestones”. Among other items, Intellia announced that it plans to focus its resources on developing drug candidates NTLA-2002 and nex-z and will discontinue development of NTLA-3001, which will result in the Company cutting around 27% of its workforce. Intellia said that it expects to incur charges of approximately $8 million in the first quarter of 2025 in connection with the restructuring. Intellia further announced the retirement of its Chief Scientific Officer, Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D.

On this news, Intellia’s stock price fell $1.82 per share, or 15.14%, to close at $10.20 per share on January 10, 2025.

