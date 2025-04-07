CosMedical Technologies® Launches Brightening Green Tea Cleanser—A Daily Dose of Radiance, Science, and Skin Confidence

MIAMI, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CosMedical Technologies® proudly introduces its latest innovation in clinical-grade skincare: the Brightening Green Tea Cleanser, a daily exfoliating and hydrating formula expertly crafted to clarify, brighten, and revitalize the skin—without compromise.

Confidently powered by a dynamic blend of 5% Lactic Acid and antioxidant-rich Green Tea Extract, this premium cleanser gently dissolves impurities, stimulates cell turnover, and enhances skin’s radiance while preserving its delicate moisture barrier. With a skin-loving formula that also features Niacinamide and Allantoin, it visibly minimizes pores, balances tone, and delivers deep hydration—making it the go-to solution for dull, uneven, or sensitive skin.

“We created the Brightening Green Tea Cleanser with a clear mission: to elevate the everyday routine with professional-grade results,” said Gina Ciraldo Stabile, CEO of CosMedical Technologies. “Our customers don’t settle—they want skincare that delivers visible transformation without sacrificing comfort. This cleanser does exactly that. It’s bold, multitasking, and effective—just like the people who use it.”

Designed for those who value both performance and simplicity, the cleanser is grounded in clinical insight and real consumer preferences. A recent survey of over 200 women revealed that hydration, exfoliation, and brightening top their skincare priorities—with 75% seeking a gentle daily cleanser that does it all. This formula delivers.

At the heart of its performance is CosMedical’s superior Green Tea Extract, which boasts 600% more biologically active polyphenols than standard brewed tea, delivering unmatched antioxidant protection to reduce inflammation and support luminous, resilient skin.

“As a dermatologist, I’ve seen firsthand how the right ingredients, in the right combination, can transform skin health,” said Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., F.A.A.D. and founder of CosMedical Technologies. “This cleanser is proof of that. It brings together lactic acid, green tea, niacinamide, and allantoin in a beautifully balanced formula—hydrating, calming, and brightening all at once.”

With a bold commitment to innovation and results, CosMedical Technologies continues to lead the charge in private-label medical skincare. The Brightening Green Tea Cleanser is now available to providers looking to offer their patients a premium, science-backed solution for everyday skin brilliance.

For more information about CosMedical Technologies and its range of innovative skincare products, please call 800-275-3627 or write to info@cosmedicaltechnologies.com

About CosMedical Technologies Founded in 1993 by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., F.A.A.D., CosMedical Technologies is a trailblazer in clinical-grade, private label skincare. Trusted by physicians and medical spas worldwide, the company offers a results-driven portfolio of dermatologist-developed formulas designed to elevate patient care and help providers build their own exclusive skincare brand. With a commitment to innovation, performance, and partnership, CosMedical Technologies empowers professionals to stand out in a competitive market—delivering premium skincare solutions like the Brightening Green Tea Cleanser that enhance credibility and inspire client loyalty. For more information, visit www.cosmedicaltechnologies.com.

Contact: Bianca Ruiz | CosMedical Technologies®

800-275-3627 | bianca@cosmedicaltechnologies.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c3e39c1-d148-48ef-80f4-cc2fa52167f9