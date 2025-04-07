Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis and Forecasts 2025-2034: Growing Need for Temperature-controlled Logistics is a Key Factor Fueling Expansion

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Truck Refrigeration Unit Market was valued at USD 13.1 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.6%. The growth is driven by the rising demand for efficient transportation solutions that ensure product quality and security. The increasing need for temperature-controlled logistics is a key factor fueling this expansion, particularly in industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.



As cross-border trade continues to flourish and e-commerce platforms expand their reach, companies are investing heavily in innovative refrigeration technologies. These advancements help maintain the integrity of perishable goods while improving supply chain efficiency. Regulatory compliance is another major driver, with governments worldwide implementing strict temperature control guidelines for sensitive products. Companies are integrating cutting-edge solutions to meet these standards and optimize performance. Sustainability is also reshaping the market as businesses seek eco-friendly alternatives to reduce emissions and enhance energy efficiency. Electric and hybrid refrigeration units are gaining traction, with manufacturers focusing on long-term sustainability and operational cost reductions.



The market is segmented by propulsion type into internal combustion engine (ICE), electric, and hybrid refrigeration units. ICE-powered systems remain dominant, accounting for 45% of the market in 2024, largely due to their established infrastructure, widespread availability, and suitability for long-haul transportation. These units offer reliable cooling capabilities, making them the preferred choice for large-scale logistics operations. However, the industry is gradually shifting toward electric-powered refrigeration solutions. Advancements in battery technology are improving energy efficiency, making electric units an increasingly viable alternative. By 2034, the electric segment is projected to generate USD 6 billion, reflecting a strong push toward sustainable refrigeration options.



End-use applications for truck refrigeration units span various industries, with the food and beverage sector leading the market. In 2024, this segment accounted for 51% of the total market share, driven by the rising demand for fresh produce, dairy, frozen foods, and meat. Strict regulations mandating proper temperature control for perishable goods are pushing logistics providers to adopt advanced cooling technologies. The pharmaceutical industry is another major growth driver, expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% between 2025 and 2034. Vaccines, biologics, and temperature-sensitive medications require precise refrigeration solutions, leading to increased investment in specialized cold chain logistics.



The US truck refrigeration unit market generated USD 3.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5 billion by 2034. A well-established transportation and logistics network supports market expansion alongside strong demand from the food and pharmaceutical sectors. As sustainability concerns grow, companies in the US are actively integrating advanced refrigeration systems, including electric and hybrid models, to enhance efficiency and minimize environmental impact. With continuous technological advancements and regulatory pressure for greener alternatives, the market is poised for significant transformation in the coming years.

Key Market Impact Forces

Growth drivers Increasing demand for fresh and frozen food products Growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors Expansion of e-commerce and last-mile delivery services Technological advancements in electric and hybrid refrigeration units

Industry pitfalls & challenges High initial costs and maintenance expenses for refrigeration units Stringent environmental regulations



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $20.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Component Manufacturers

3.1.2 OEM

3.1.3 Distributors

3.1.4 End use

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Pricing analysis

3.4 Profit margin analysis

3.5 Patent landscape

3.6 Cost breakdown

3.7 Technology & innovation landscape

3.8 Key news & initiatives

3.9 Regulatory landscape

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Increasing demand for fresh and frozen food products

3.10.1.2 Growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors

3.10.1.3 Expansion of e-commerce and last-mile delivery services

3.10.1.4 Technological advancements in electric and hybrid refrigeration units

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 High initial costs and maintenance expenses for refrigeration units

3.10.2.2 Stringent environmental regulations

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter's analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Propulsion, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 ICE engine

5.3 Electric

5.4 Hybrid



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Temperature, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Frozen

6.3 Chilled



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Trailer Size, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Below 20ft

7.3 20-40ft

7.4 Above 40ft



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Vehicle, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

8.3 Medium Commercial Vehicles (MCV)

8.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Food & beverage

9.3 Pharmaceuticals

9.4 Chemicals

9.5 Others



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.7 Nordics

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 ANZ

10.4.6 Southeast Asia

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.3 Argentina

10.6 MEA

10.6.1 UAE

10.6.2 South Africa

10.6.3 Saudi Arabia



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Carrier Transicold

Daikin

Daimler

Denso

Frigoblock

GAH Refrigeration

Guangzhou Lianxing

Kingtec Refrigeration

Klinge Corporation

Lamberet

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Tewis Refrigeration

Thermo King

Thermoking India

Trane Technologies

Transport Refrigeration

Utility Trailer Manufacturing

Volvo Group

Webasto Group

Zanotti

