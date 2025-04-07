Green Hydrogen Market Report 2025-2035: Nations Set Ambitious Production Goals with Financial Incentives

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Hydrogen Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Green Hydrogen Market is set to surpass US$2.17 billion in 2025, with strong revenue growth through to 2035.



Government Policies and Net-Zero Commitments



Governments worldwide are implementing policies, incentives, and regulations to accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen as part of their decarbonization strategies. Countries such as the European Union, Japan, South Korea, and the United States have launched hydrogen roadmaps, setting ambitious production targets and offering financial incentives like subsidies and tax credits.

The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 introduced a production tax credit of up to $3 per kg of green hydrogen, significantly improving its cost competitiveness against grey hydrogen. Additionally, Europe's REPowerEU Plan aims to produce 10 million tons of green hydrogen by 2030 while importing an additional 10 million tons, demonstrating strong policy support.



High Production Costs and Infrastructure Investment Gaps



Despite rapid advancements, green hydrogen remains significantly more expensive than fossil fuel-based hydrogen (gray and blue hydrogen). The levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) from electrolysis is still 2-3 times higher than that of conventional hydrogen due to high electricity costs, expensive electrolyzers, and low capacity utilization rates. Additionally, the lack of dedicated hydrogen pipelines, storage facilities, and refueling infrastructure increases logistical costs and slows adoption. Without substantial government incentives and private investment, achieving cost parity with conventional fuels remains a major hurdle.

Air Liquide

BP

Linde

Royal Dutch Shell

Cummins

Engie

Siemens Energy

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Wind to Gas Energy GmbH

Sinosynergy

Adani Group

Uniper SE

Ørsted

Thyssenkrupp

Nel ASA

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2035 for Green Hydrogen Market Market, with forecasts for storage & distribution, energy source, technology, and end-use, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2035 for five regional and xx key national markets - See forecasts for the Green Hydrogen Market market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Peru, Denmark, Australia and New Zealand, Indonesia, Egypt, Namibia, China, India, among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Green Hydrogen Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Impact Analysis

3.3.1 Market Driving Factors

3.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Clean Energy Driving the Market Growth

3.3.1.2 Carbon Neutrality Goals and Net Zero Commitments Driving the Market Growth

3.3.1.3 Advancements in Hydrogen Storage and Transport Technologies Driving the Market Growth

3.3.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.3.2.1 Competition from Blue & Grey Hydrogen Restrain the Market Growth of Green Hydrogen

3.3.2.2 Infrastructure Challenges Restrain Green Hydrogen Market Growth

3.3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.3.1 Government Policies and Regulations Opportunities for the Market Growth

3.3.3.2 Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships Between Market Player

3.3.3.3 Investment and Expansion of Project Opportunities for the Market Growth

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Emerging Markets and Megatrends

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 PEST Analysis



4 Green Hydrogen Market Analysis by Storage & Distribution

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Storage & Distribution Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

4.3 Green Hydrogen Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Storage & Distribution

4.4 Compressed Storage

4.5 Pipeline Transportation

4.6 Carriers (Ammonia, LOHC, Methanol)



5 Green Hydrogen Market Analysis by Energy Source

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Energy Source Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

5.3 Green Hydrogen Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Energy Source

5.4 Solar Energy

5.5 Wind Energy

5.6 Others/Various Energies

5.7 Undisclosed Sources



6 Green Hydrogen Market Analysis by Technology

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Technology Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

6.3 Green Hydrogen Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Technology

6.4 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

6.5 Alkaline (ALK) Electrolysis

6.6 Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM)

6.7 Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell (SOEC)

6.8 Other Electrolysis (photoelectrochemical (PEC) and thermochemical)



7 Green Hydrogen Market Analysis by End-Use

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 End-Use Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

7.3 Green Hydrogen Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use

7.4 Mobility

7.5 Industrial Uses

7.6 Power Generation

7.7 Grid Injection

7.8 Chemical Production

7.9 Other End-Uses



8 Green Hydrogen Market Analysis by Region

8.1 Key Findings

8.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast



9 North America Green Hydrogen Market Analysis



10 Europe Green Hydrogen Market Analysis



12 Asia-Pacific Green Hydrogen Market Analysis



13 Middle East and Africa Green Hydrogen Market Analysis



14 Latin America Green Hydrogen Market Analysis



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Competitive Landscape Analysis, 2024

15.2 Strategic Outlook Analysis

16 Conclusion and Recommendations



