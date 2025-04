Telos Corporation, an Official TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Provider, Expands Enrollment and Renewal Options by Opening New Locations

ASHBURN, Va., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), an authorized enrollment provider, continues to expand locations to enroll consumers in the TSA PreCheck® program by opening 10 new locations in California, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Maryland, Oregon and Washington. These locations began offering enrollment services today, April 7, 2025.

Telos now has 243 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers open in 32 states across the U.S. The launch of these new enrollment centers represents the ongoing expansion of Telos’ national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2025, Telos will continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.

“Telos is proud to bring TSA PreCheck to your neighborhood for an easy, convenient enrollment experience,” said John Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “Adding these new locations in California, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Maryland, Oregon and Washington expands TSA PreCheck enrollment access to more travelers.”

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the security checkpoint, and keeping electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or schedule an enrollment appointment by visiting the authorized Telos TSA PreCheck website, https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov. Existing TSA PreCheck members throughout the U.S. can renew directly on Telos’ authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

In April, Telos has launched the following new TSA PreCheck enrollment locations:

CALIFORNIA

Office Depot: 15166 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032

FLORIDA

Office Depot: 9545 Westview Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33076

Office Depot: 2373 S. Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34994

HAWAII

OfficeMax: 311 Makaala Street, Hilo, HI 96720

OfficeMax: 270 Dairy Road, Kahului, HI 96732

IDAHO

OfficeMax: 8551 W. Franklin Road, Boise, ID 83709

LOUISIANA

Office Depot: 309 N Carrollton Ave, Suite 2, New Orleans, LA 70119

MARYLAND

Office Depot: 20 Mountain Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060

OREGON

Office Depot: 323 SE Martin Luther King Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

WASHINGTON

OfficeMax: 13875 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Suite 104, Vancouver, WA 98684

A full list of Telos enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck can be found on the Telos TSA PreCheck website: https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov/locations.



About TSA PreCheck®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at more than 200 airports with 90+ airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 20 million passengers.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

