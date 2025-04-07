Alico to Present at the Planet Microcap Showcase: VEGAS 2025

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Planet Microcap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, taking place April 22-24, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV.

The presentation will begin at 12:00PM ET on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025 and can be accessed live here. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, April 24th, 2025. To register for the conference or one-on-one meeting, visit here.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. currently operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, currently one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which include land leasing and related support operations. While Alico Citrus will wind down operations after the current crop is harvested in the first half of calendar year 2025, due to environmental and financial challenges, Alico remains committed to Florida’s agriculture industry, and will focus on its long-term diversified land usage and real estate development strategy. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

About Planet Microcap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Investor Contact:

John Mills

ICR

(646) 277-1254

InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Brad Heine

Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

bheine@alicoinc.com