Senti Bio Joins Webull Corporate Connect Service Platform

Company advancing off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy programs for oncology indications with lead candidate, SENTI-202, in clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that it is now participating on the Webull Corporate Connect Service (CCS) platform.

Senti Bio’s portal on the Webull CCS aims to provide an additional line of communication for shareholders and interested investors and to enhance transparency with its growing shareholder base. Through Webull, the Company will release notifications regarding corporate content, such as company news, earnings reports, product news, presentations, and more.

“As we continue to execute on the clinical front, maintaining effective and transparent communication with our shareholders remains a priority. We believe that building market awareness and increasing visibility among investors plays a key role in our overall communications. The Webull platform, in addition to our established corporate social channels and investor relations program, provides another valuable avenue for us to connect with our investors, and keep them up to date with the latest Company news and progress. We are excited for the year ahead and remain committed to generating value in the near and long term for all stakeholders,” says Timothy Lu, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Senti Bio.

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging a synthetic biology platform called Gene Circuits to create therapies with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, spare healthy cells, increase specificity to target cells and control the expression of drugs even after administration. Senti Bio’s wholly-owned pipeline includes off-the-shelf CAR-NK cells, outfitted with Gene Circuits, to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti Bio’s lead program SENTI-202, a Logic Gated CD33 and/or FLT3-targeting hematologic cancer therapeutic candidate, demonstrated MRD-negative complete remissions in 2 of 3 patients in initial clinical data as of September 19, 2024, with 6+ month durability as of March 20, 2025. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated that its Gene Circuits can function in T cells, for example Logic Gates that enable selective targeting of solid tumors. Additionally, Senti Bio has preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other cell and gene therapy modalities, diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

