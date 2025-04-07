Dr. Chris Meek Announces the Release of Second Book: “Everyday Triumph”

STAMFORD, Conn., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Chris Meek, host of “Next Steps Forward with Dr. Chris Meek” on VoiceAmerica - Live Internet Talk Radio, proudly announces the release of his second book, “Everyday Triumph: Extraordinary Stories of Hope, Resilience, and Impact,” on Tuesday, April 8.

“Everyday Triumph” explores the remarkable stories of 15 individuals, previously highlighted on “Next Steps Forward,” who have achieved extraordinary feats of hope, resilience, and impact through their work. From the hustle of dynamic cities to the solitude of rural towns, these stories illuminate the indomitable human and American spirit in the face of adversity. Meet Andi Buerger, who overcame the horror of being trafficked as a child, and John Register, a four-time All-American track and field star who lost his leg due to a single misstep during practice leading up to the 1996 Summer Olympics. Each narrative is a testament to the boundless potential within us all when we choose to take our own next steps forward.

Other individuals highlighted include Rob Morris, CEO and co-founder of Love 146; New York City firefighter and 9/11 survivor Sebby Raspanti; former WWE wrestler Macey Estrella; Sylvie Légère, co-founder and chairman of The Policy Circle; Dina Zuckerberg, director of family programs at the nonprofit myFace; William Tong, 25th Attorney General of Connecticut; Greg Gadson, retired U.S. Army Colonel and disability advocate; Aaron Stark, mental health advocate and TEDx speaker; Dana Perino, FOX News Channel anchor; Ruth Rathblott, limb difference and disability advocate; Tim McCarthy, host of the 20TIMinutes podcast; Chad Hennings, former NFL defensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys; and Sean O’Keefe, former Administrator of NASA.

As a survivor of Ground Zero on 9/11, Meek’s experiences inspired him to give back to his fellow Americans through various admirable philanthropic efforts. Meek is the co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong , a national nonprofit organization that helps America’s veterans take their next steps forward in life after service by donating revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country. He is also the founder and chairman of The 9/11 Legacy Foundation , a national nonprofit organization dedicated to educating current and future generations about the profound and lasting significance of September 11, 2001 leading up to the 25th anniversary of the attacks in 2026.

Meek shares his experiences and discusses resilience, empowerment, and leadership through adversity on his weekly podcast “Next Steps Forward with Dr. Chris Meek,” which has aired more than 200 episodes in over 50 countries since 2020. In 2022, Meek released his first book, “Next Steps Forward: Beyond Remembering, The Power of Action.”

“I am truly honored and thankful to each of the fifteen individuals highlighted in “Everyday Triumph” for their willingness to allow me to tell their incredible stories of resilience and positive impact,” said Meek. “Many have faced unimaginable challenges, and all have triumphed by taking their next steps forward, embracing leadership, and helping others along the way. Their journeys remind us that no matter the obstacle, we all possess the strength to make a difference not only in our own lives, but in the lives of others.”

Meek continued, “I am confident that these stories will inspire hope and, perhaps more importantly, will help readers find their own paths to resilience and equip them with the knowledge and inspiration necessary to face adversity with courage and conviction.”

National Football League (NFL) Vice President of Policy and Rules Administration and former member of U.S. Congress Jon Runyan offered advance praise for “Everyday Triumph”: “I’ve said many times that I’ve been blessed with a lot of great things in my life, and one of them was work ethic. And with work ethic, you can make anything happen. Every single story that Chris Meek in “Everyday Triumph” has spotlighted proves the value not only of possessing an exceptional work ethic but also the importance of integrity, courage, hope and resilience. Each person in this book is an inspiration and a testament to the human spirit.”

“Everyday Triumph” is available for purchase on Amazon and Kindle formats.

