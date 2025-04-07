California Resources Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 6th after market close. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results on Wednesday, May 7th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10197788/feb45747fc. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To participate in CRC’s conference call, either dial (877) 328-5505 (International callers please dial +1-412-317-5421) or access the webcast at www.crc.com. A digital replay of the conference call will be archived for approximately 90 days and available on the Investor Relations page at www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. CRC is committed to environmental stewardship while safely providing local, responsibly sourced energy. CRC is also focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral ownership, and energy expertise for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions reducing projects. For more information about CRC, please visit www.crc.com.

Contacts: Joanna Park (Investor Relations) Richard Venn (Media) 818-661-3731 818-661-6014 Joanna.Park@crc.com Richard.Venn@crc.com

