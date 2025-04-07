BOXX Showcases AMD Threadripper-Based Workstation at 2025 NAB Show

AUSTIN,TEXAS, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that it is hosting demonstrations of its APEXX T4 PRO workstation inside BOXX booth #SL10113 at the 2025 NAB Show through April 9th, in Las Vegas, NV. Purpose-built to accelerate VFX, animation, compositing, film editing, and broadcast, the remarkably fast, liquid-cooled, and versatile workstation will be joined by FLEXX, the innovative BOXX data center workstation platform designed for on premise or remote installations.

BOXX APEXX: The Pinnacle of Performance

“APEXX T4 PRO is the media and entertainment workstation that does it all,” said BOXX CEO Kirk Schell. “From the blazing fast AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO CPU and NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Edition GPUs , to renowned BOXX performance tuning like liquid cooling, this system delivers unrivaled, top-tier performance for all facets of post production, live broadcast, and virtual production.”

Highly configurable and versatile, APEXX T4 PRO enables creators to simultaneously multitask without sacrificing efficiency or performance. The desk side powerhouse, which is also rack mountable, features an AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 7000 WX-Series processor which supports up to 128 PCIe® Gen5 lanes and a boost clock of 5.3GHz. This premium CPU gives the BOXX “Virtual Studio Solution” unprecedented, multi-processing power for demanding 3D content creation workflows. Whether rendering complex 3D scenes, powering simulation, or enabling AI training and inference, AMD's CPU series (up to 96 cores), coupled with new, groundbreaking NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 GPUs, allows APEXX T4 PRO users full-spectrum compute capability, outpacing competing dual-socket systems.

The Advantages of the APEXX T4 PRO for Media & Entertainment Professionals

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 7000 WX-Series processors at 5.3GHz

State-of-the-art liquid cooling optimizes system performance

128 PCIe® Gen5 lanes allows for additional capture card

Up to four, professional-grade GPUs for demanding rendering and simulation

Multiple hard drive options and up to 2TB of system memory

APEXX T4 PRO delivers outstanding performance for applications like Avid, DaVinci Resolve, 3ds Max, Maya, Cinema 4D, VEGAS POST Suite, NukeX, and render engines like V-Ray, Arnold, Blender, Unreal Engine, Octane Render, and Redshift.

Innovative Features Ensure Optimal Performance and Advanced Graphics Capabilities

BOXX also brings AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 7000 WX-Series processors to the data center, mobile rack, or OB truck with RAXX T3 PRO, a rack-mounted platform featuring ample memory and up to four GPUs. The “Total Production Workhorse” is purpose-built to power film editing, virtual reality, broadcast, and other complex production workflows.

The BOXX AMD Ryzen Threadripper-based product line also includes the APEXX T4 workstation powered by an AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 7000 Series processor. This “Optimal Compositing Solution” offers expandability of up to four, professional grade AMD Radeon™ PRO or NVIDIA RTX GPUs, as well as 2TB of memory.

APEXX T3 rounds out the Threadripper lineup, delivering rock-solid performance for a variety of content creation tools and featuring a 64-core AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 7000 processor and up to two professional GPUs.

Unparalleled Performance for Demanding Workflows

Also on display at the NAB Show is the revolutionary FLEXX data center platform which houses multiple workstations condensed into high density modules for on premise or remote installations. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ 9000 or Intel® Core™ processors and equipped with multiple GPUs, FLEXX is purpose-built to accelerate 3D content and motion media workflows.

“BOXX provides systems for major motion picture studios, television networks, post production facilities, content streaming services, and independent creators,” said Schell. “So we welcome NAB attendees to watch our demos, consult with our experts, and discover that no hardware manufacturer understands 3D design and motion media workflows better than BOXX.”

For further information and pricing on APEXX Threadripper-based workstations or the FLEXX data center platform, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance workstations and computers, 3D rendering systems, AI and Deep Learning workstations, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, and more. For 29 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry expertise to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit boxx.com.

