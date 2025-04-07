BitMEX Study Reveals Superior Performance of Perpetual Swap Listings, with an Average Price Gain of 62.55%, Outperforming Competitors

MAHE, Seychelles, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX, the OG crypto derivatives exchange, today shared a comprehensive analysis of perpetual swap listings across major centralised exchanges, shedding light on the behaviour of newly listed perpetual swap contracts – and whether they see their price peak on the first day of listing. The study, which compares listings on BitMEX, Binance, Bybit, and OKX from the beginning of 2025 to March 2025, highlights significant exchange-specific variations in price performance.

Key findings from the the study include:

BitMEX Outperformance : BitMEX emerged as a standout exchange with the highest number of perpetual swap listings, with an average gain of 62.55% among listings that appreciated after the first day. Notably, 58.33% of its listings continued to appreciate post-listing day.

: BitMEX emerged as a standout exchange with the highest number of perpetual swap listings, with an average gain of 62.55% among listings that appreciated after the first day. Notably, 58.33% of its listings continued to appreciate post-listing day. Exchange Variability : The data shows that only 41.67% of BitMEX listings reached their all-time high (ATH) on the first day, contrasting with 70.83% on OKX and 50% on Binance. This indicates that the "first day peak" theory is not universally applicable across exchanges.

: The data shows that only 41.67% of BitMEX listings reached their all-time high (ATH) on the first day, contrasting with 70.83% on OKX and 50% on Binance. This indicates that the "first day peak" theory is not universally applicable across exchanges. Price Peak Timing: Most tokens that appreciate post-listing reach their maximum price within the first week, with BitMEX listings taking a median of six days to peak.

"Our analysis highlights BitMEX's unique ability to identify and support promising token projects, offering traders a platform where they can capitalise on sustained price appreciation. This is a testament to our rigorous listing process and market structure, which we believe provides a competitive edge for both traders and listed assets," said Stephan Lutz, CEO of BitMEX.

The study underscores the importance of exchange-specific dynamics in helping traders profit from trading perpetual swap listings. By leveraging these insights, traders can develop more effective strategies for navigating the evolving landscape of new perpetual swap listings. With its superior listing performance and sustained price appreciation, BitMEX remains a preferred platform for both traders and projects seeking to maximise their potential in the cryptocurrency derivatives market.

