1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BNR4T868
Issuer Name
RENEWI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc  

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
03-Apr-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
07-Apr-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached1.8339704.5640266.3979965154283
Position of previous notification (if applicable)2.0931394.2193216.312460 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BNR4T868 1477440 1.833970
Sub Total 8.A14774401.833970%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/05/202502/05/2025Cash23050.002854
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/06/202503/06/2025Cash5810.000719
Cash-settled Equity Swap12/06/202512/06/2025Cash47160.005854
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/07/202502/07/2025Cash55640.006900
Cash-settled Equity Swap07/07/202507/07/2025Cash474290.058866
Cash-settled Equity Swap14/07/202514/07/2025Cash240720.029873
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/08/202504/08/2025Cash50330.006240
Cash-settled Equity Swap05/08/202505/08/2025Cash3315360.411541
Cash-settled Equity Swap13/08/202513/08/2025Cash5262100.653194
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/09/202502/09/2025Cash2530.000314
Cash-settled Equity Swap05/09/202505/09/2025Cash4732330.587433
Cash-settled Equity Swap26/09/202526/09/2025Cash2661840.330418
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/10/202502/10/2025Cash19490.002416
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/11/202504/11/2025Cash35900.004448
Cash-settled Equity Swap28/11/202528/11/2025Cash150350.018662
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/12/202502/12/2025Cash17780.002205
Cash-settled Equity Swap10/12/202510/12/2025Cash146170.018144
Cash-settled Equity Swap16/12/202516/12/2025Cash4489130.557244
Cash-settled Equity Swap22/12/202522/12/2025Cash139240.017283
Cash-settled Equity Swap31/12/202531/12/2025Cash4300.000530
Cash-settled Equity Swap05/01/202605/01/2026Cash24900.003086
Cash-settled Equity Swap20/01/202620/01/2026Cash500.000062
Cash-settled Equity Swap22/01/202622/01/2026Cash109600.013599
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/02/202603/02/2026Cash266230.033035
Cash-settled Equity Swap25/02/202625/02/2026Cash10629151.319416
Cash-settled Equity Swap27/02/202627/02/2026Cash22330.002771
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/03/202603/03/2026Cash33910.004205
Cash-settled Equity Swap09/03/202609/03/2026Cash1837360.228072
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/04/202602/04/2026Cash812870.100895
Cash-settled Equity Swap01/05/202601/05/2026Cash480000.059583
Cash-settled Equity Swap05/05/202605/05/2026Cash790.000098
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/06/202602/06/2026Cash42460.005270
Cash-settled Equity Swap30/05/202830/05/2028Cash7510.000932
Cash-settled Equity Swap12/12/202912/12/2029Cash486020.060330
Cash-settled Equity Swap15/04/203115/04/2031Cash9760.001211
Cash-settled Equity Swap18/04/203118/04/2031Cash7970.000989
Cash-settled Equity Swap28/05/203128/05/2031Cash16010.001987
Cash-settled Equity Swap29/05/203129/05/2031Cash12700.001576
Cash-settled Equity Swap13/06/203113/06/2031Cash19660.002440
Cash-settled Equity Swap16/06/203116/06/2031Cash18700.002321
Cash-settled Equity Swap20/01/203220/01/2032Cash17370.002156
Cash-settled Equity Swap06/02/203206/02/2032Cash39110.004854
Sub Total 8.B2 36768434.564026%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.5640266.397996%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
12. Date of Completion
07-Apr-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom


