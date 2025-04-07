NRSInsights’ March 2025 Retail Same-Store Sales Report

March same-store sales increased 2.3% year-over-year*

NEWARK, N.J., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRSInsights, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative retail same-store sales results for March 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 35,200 active terminals nationwide, scanning purchases at approximately 30,700 independent retailers including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers, predominantly serving urban consumers.

March Highlights *

(*Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to March 2025 and are compared to March 2024 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a “per calendar day” basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month or three-month period.)

SALES Same-store sales increased 2.3% year-over-year. In the previous month (February 2025), same-store sales had increased 3.5% year-over-year.





Same-store sales increased 5.3% compared to the previous month (February 2025). Same-store sales in February 2025 had increased 6.1% compared to the previous month (January 2025). For the three months ended March 31, 2025, same-store sales increased 2.9% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.



UNITS SOLD Units sold increased 2.4% year-over-year. In the previous month (February 2025), units sold had increased 3.0% year-over-year. Units sold increased 4.9% compared to the previous month (February 2025). Units sold in February 2025 had increased 5.0% compared to the previous month (January 2025).

BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE Baskets increased 0.2% year-over-year. In the previous month (February 2025), baskets had decreased (0.9)% year-over-year. Baskets increased 6.2% compared to the previous month (February 2025). Baskets in February 2025 had increased 4.6% compared to the previous month (January 2025).

AVERAGE PRICES A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased increased 2.1% year-over-year, a lower rate of increase than the 2.3% increase recorded in February 2025.



Retail Trade Comparative Data

The table below provides historical comparative data with the U.S. Commerce Department’s Advance Monthly Retail Trade same-store sales data excluding food service:

Over the past twelve months, the NRS network’s three-month moving average same-store sales have outpaced the US Commerce Department’s Advance Monthly Retail Trade data, excluding food services, by 0.8% on average. In March, the Department’s three month rolling average increase exceeded the NRS network’s by 0.8%.

The NRSInsights data in the chart above have not been adjusted to reflect inflation, demographic distributions, seasonal buying patterns, item substitution, days per month, or other factors that may facilitate comparisons to other periods, to other same-store retail sales data, or to the U.S. Commerce Department’s retail data.

Commentary from Suzy Silliman (SVP, Data Strategy and Sales at NRS)

“The NRS network delivered a solid year-over-year increase in dollar sales for same-store scanning in March 2025. The increase was geographically widespread, with most DMAs, including twelve of the top fifteen, attaining sales increases. Inflationary pressures, meanwhile, continued to cool.

“Categories showing dollar sales strength in March included Energy Beverages, which maintained its recent momentum, and Soft Drinks. The Modern Oral Smokeless Tobacco segment also had a notably strong month while still enjoying potential upside through expanded distribution.

“Chocolates also had another good month after an impressive February (including Valentine’s Day). Gum, which last month suffered its first year-over-year decrease in over a year, rebounded in March with strong year-over-year growth.

“Categories with decreased sales included most of the leaders within the BEVAL super-category -- including Beer, FMB/Cider/Seltzer, Whiskey, Vodka, and Still Wine. Tequila was the notable exception, achieving both dollar and unit sales gains.

“The Salty Snack super category, led by Tortilla Chips, Potato Chips and Corn Chips, recorded a double-digit year-over-year sales decrease in March after a more moderate decline in February. Confections sales also continued to decrease compared to the year ago.”

NRSInsights Reports

The NRSInsights monthly Same-Store Retail Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS’ network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.

Same-store data comparisons of March 2025 with March 2024 are derived from approximately 207 million transactions processed through the approximately 21,500 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of March 2025 with February 2025 are derived from approximately 241 million transactions processed through approximately 29,600 stores.

Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended March 31, 2025 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 551 million scanned transactions processed through those stores that scanned transactions in both three-month periods.

NRS POS Platform

The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, and in 204 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States. During March 2025, NRS’ POS terminals processed $2.0 billion in sales (+16% year-over-year) across 134 million transactions (+% year-over-year).

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates the largest point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and effectively manage their businesses. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure execution and returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

NRSInsights Contact:

Suzy Silliman

SVP, Data Strategy and Sales at NRS

National Retail Solutions

suzy.silliman@nrsplus.com

IDT Corporation Contact:

Bill Ulrey

william.ulrey@idt.net

# # #