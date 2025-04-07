Oman Commercial Construction Industry Report 2025: A $26.82 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Development Under Oman Vision 2040

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oman Commercial Construction Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Oman Commercial Construction Market was valued at USD 21.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 26.82 billion by 2030, reflecting a strong growth trajectory with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%

The market is experiencing steady expansion, fueled by government initiatives focused on economic diversification and infrastructure development under Oman Vision 2040. As the country reduces its reliance on oil, significant investments are being made in key sectors such as tourism, retail, and industrial infrastructure, which are driving an increase in commercial construction activities.







Major developments include office buildings, shopping malls, hotels, and transportation hubs, in response to the growing demand for modern commercial spaces. Oman's strategic location and its push to establish itself as a regional business and tourism hub are also contributing to the market's growth. The government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure is evident through large-scale projects, including new airports, road networks, and logistics facilities, all of which support the commercial real estate sector.

Moreover, public-private partnerships (PPPs) are playing a crucial role in accelerating development in both urban and rural areas. The market is further benefiting from a rise in foreign direct investments (FDI), which is driving demand for commercial spaces. As Oman progresses with its economic diversification and sustainable development goals, the commercial construction market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, presenting significant opportunities for investors and developers.



Economic Diversification under Vision 2040

Oman's Vision 2040 is a key catalyst for the commercial construction market, as the government seeks to reduce its dependence on oil revenues and diversify its economy. Vision 2040 outlines an ambitious plan to develop sectors such as tourism, manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture - sectors that require substantial infrastructure investment. As part of this diversification strategy, Oman is focusing on commercial construction projects, including office spaces, retail centers, hotels, and industrial zones. The growth of commercial real estate is essential to attracting foreign investments, creating job opportunities, and enhancing the overall business environment.



With these initiatives, Oman is positioning itself as a regional hub for commerce and trade. As new business sectors emerge and existing ones expand, the demand for modern, flexible office spaces and commercial properties continues to grow, contributing to a sustained upward trend in the commercial construction sector. The government's focus on creating a business-friendly environment, through streamlined regulations and enhanced connectivity, further bolsters investor confidence, propelling the construction market forward. In this context, construction firms are increasingly engaged in large-scale projects, from mixed-use developments to state-of-the-art commercial facilities that meet the evolving needs of businesses and residents. Vision 2040 aims for a diversified economy, with non-oil sectors projected to account for 80% of Oman's GDP by 2040.



Fluctuating Oil Prices and Economic Volatility



A significant challenge for the Oman Commercial Construction Market is the country's vulnerability to fluctuating oil prices, which have a direct impact on the national economy. As a major oil producer, Oman's economy is heavily reliant on oil revenues, and any downturn in global oil prices can lead to budget constraints, delays in government-funded projects, and reduced investment in infrastructure and commercial construction. This volatility often creates uncertainty around project financing and cash flows, particularly for large-scale developments requiring substantial upfront capital.



Additionally, global economic events, such as recessions or trade disruptions, can exacerbate this situation, leading to lower demand for commercial properties. As a result, developers and investors may adopt a more cautious approach, with financing becoming more challenging to secure and projects potentially being stalled or postponed.

To address this issue, the Omani government has been prioritizing economic diversification through Vision 2040, which promotes sectors like tourism, manufacturing, and logistics. While these efforts are ongoing, the market remains susceptible to fluctuations in oil prices, and developers will need to implement flexible strategies to manage costs, explore alternative financing options, and align their projects with the country's long-term economic goals.



Increasing Demand for Mixed-Use Developments



A prominent trend in the Oman Commercial Construction Market is the growing demand for mixed-use developments, driven by urbanization and shifting consumer preferences. Mixed-use projects, which combine residential, commercial, retail, and leisure spaces, are gaining popularity for their ability to provide convenience and efficiency for both businesses and residents. The government's focus on sustainable development, coupled with a rising population in cities like Muscat, has created a demand for integrated communities where people can live, work, and play in close proximity. These developments cater to the modern lifestyle, offering a variety of amenities, including office spaces, entertainment venues, and retail stores all in one location.



This trend is further supported by Vision 2040, which emphasizes urban development and infrastructure improvement to enhance the quality of life. The demand for mixed-use developments is driven not only by local needs but also by foreign investors who recognize Oman's stable economic environment and strategic location. As businesses expand and tourism continues to rise, mixed-use developments are becoming an increasingly attractive option for developers due to their potential for higher returns and diversified revenue streams.

Moreover, these developments align with the global trend of creating smart cities, integrating sustainable design and advanced technologies to meet the needs of modern urban populations. The rise of mixed-use developments is expected to continue as Oman invests in infrastructure and adapts to evolving urban requirements. The Omani government is expected to invest around USD 20 billion over the next decade in sectors like logistics, manufacturing, and tourism to diversify the economy and create new opportunities for commercial construction.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Oman

Report Scope:

Key Market Players:

Galfar Engineering & Contracting SAOG

Sarooj Construction Company

Atlantic Construction LLC

Abrar Middle East LLC

Oman Gulf Company

Al Arkan Construction LLC

Dawood Contracting LLC

Al Rawahi International Co. LLC

Al Nab'a Infrastructure LLC

MNT Construction Company LLC

By Construction Type:

New Construction

Renovation

Repair & Maintenance

By Sector:

Healthcare & Medical Facilities

Educational Institutions

Hospitality

Retail Outlets

Corporate Offices

Others

By End-User:

Private

Public

By Region:

Muscat

Dhofar

Musandam

Buraymi

Dakhiliyah

North Batinah

South Batinah

Rest of Oman

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cyb2w3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment