Redwood Services Announces 18th Partnership with Wisconsin-Based Cardinal Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, & Electric

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Services (“Redwood”), an established home services firm focused on investing in leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services companies in growing U.S. markets, announced that it has partnered with Cardinal Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, & Electric (“Cardinal”). This partnership marks Redwood’s eighteenth platform investment, highlighting the company’s ongoing growth and commitment to expansion.

Cardinal, a second-generation business based in the Madison, Wisconsin market, has been serving the community since 1984, when it was founded by Rick and Sharon Ouimette. Their sons, Craig and Keith Ouimette, joined the company after graduating high school, helping to carry on the family legacy. Since 2015, Cardinal has experienced rapid growth, shifting its focus from construction to specializing in residential HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical services. This transition has driven the company’s continued success, which is evident in its growth from 27 employees in 2015 to 175 today.

“Redwood and Cardinal share a commitment to putting people first — both customers and employees,” said Richard Lewis, CEO of Redwood Services. “We look forward to collaborating with Cardinal as they continue their impressive growth. With a strong reputation for offering a comprehensive range of services, they are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences. We are eager to support and contribute to their ongoing success in the greater Madison market."

Owners Rick, Sharon, Craig, and Keith will retain a significant minority ownership stake as part of the investment. The Cardinal team will continue to operate and manage the business under its banner and name, while Redwood will offer operational, strategic, and financial support to enhance the company’s growth.

“Cardinal is deeply committed to advancing the HVAC industry through our educational programs, which provide essential professional development opportunities while maintaining the high level of service our customers expect,” said Rick Ouimette, founder of Cardinal. “Partnering with Redwood will strengthen our ability to train and equip the next generation of skilled technicians, further driving innovation and the continued growth of ‘the trades’ workforce.”

About Redwood Services

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Memphis, Redwood Services is a nationwide people-focused platform dedicated to empowering elite contractors in the essential home services industry. Redwood provides world-class resources, coaching, and strategic partnerships to 18 leading companies across the United States, enabling its Partners to deliver exceptional HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to residential customers. Redwood's mission is to unleash the full potential of its Partners, supporting them in providing high-quality service and building lasting relationships with customers. For more information, visit www.redwoodservices.com .





From left to right: Raj Midha, David Katz, Richard Lewis, Keith Ouimette, Sharon Ouimette, Rick Ouimette, Craig Ouimette, John Conway, Shaun Hardick, Sandra Koblas, Jay Dearborn

