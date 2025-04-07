Conversations Today to Empower Tomorrow: VITAS® Healthcare Elevates National Healthcare Decisions Day

MIAMI, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Only one in three adults in the United States have a written advance directive, a document critical in providing guidance to medical teams regarding one’s end-of-life wishes. As a pioneer and national leader in hospice and palliative care, VITAS Healthcare advocates for National Healthcare Decisions Day (April 16) and advance care planning––regardless of a person’s age or health status. In recognition of healthcare professionals’ critical role in the process, VITAS offers resources to support them.

On April 16, VITAS will host a free webinar, Advance Directives and Advanced Care Planning, exploring the history, application and types of advance directives. VITAS Regional Medical Director Heather Veeder, MD, will provide practical advice to help healthcare professionals engage in difficult but necessary conversations with patients and families/caregivers.

“Although initiating the dialogue can be uncomfortable, the conversation empowers patients and removes the decision-making burden from families,” says Dr. Veeder. “If someone becomes unable to make decisions for themselves, the only way to ensure the care they receive aligns with their wishes is through an advance directive.”

Dr. Veeder also emphasizes the critical nature of goals-of-care conversations at the end of life. An advance directive—comprised of a living will and a medical power of attorney—can help ensure a patient is not subjected to aggressive or unwanted medical intervention when curative care is no longer effective or desired. Goal-concordant care also improves satisfaction; patients are more likely to be satisfied with the care team if their end-of-life wishes are respected.

Dr. Veeder oversees the medical care and treatment of VITAS patients in a variety of care settings, including homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and inpatient units throughout Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri and Kansas. She also consults with and serves as a resource to healthcare professionals on the benefits of hospice and palliative care. In 2024, she was a recipient of the prestigious Charley Wasson Hospice Advocacy Award in recognition of her commitment and service to the hospice mission.

Dr. Veeder received her medical degree and completed a family medicine residency at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. She completed a hospice and palliative medicine fellowship at UT Health San Antonio. She is board certified in family medicine as well as hospice and palliative medicine.

Nurses, case managers and physicians can receive continuing education credits following webinar attendance and completion of an online, post-event evaluation. The webinar is free, and pre-registration is required.

Download the VITAS mobile app to find other free webinars, interactive hospice eligibility guidelines, 24/7 referrals and more. Learn more about advance directives and download state-specific resources at VITAS.com/NHDD.

