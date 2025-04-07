Diagnostic Green Announces the Return of IC-Green® to the Market and Corporate Support for Groundbreaking Cancer Trial

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnostic Green, a global leader in fluorescence-guided imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the reintroduction of IC-Green® (NDC 70100-825-02) to the US market. IC-Green® is the trusted, leading Indocyanine Green (ICG) product with a proven track record of safety and efficacy. FDA-approved indications include perfusion assessment, lymphatic system evaluation, and now an expanded indication to include sentinel lymph node detection — critical applications in the rapidly expanding field of fluorescence-guided surgery.

"We are pleased to make IC-Green® available to the fluorescence-guided surgery marketplace," said Rick Manner, President of Diagnostic Green. "With increasing demand for fluorescence imaging in surgical procedures, IC-Green®'s reliable performance and broad clinical applications will support improved outcomes for patients."

In addition to the return of IC-Green®, Diagnostic Green is proud to announce its corporate support for several exciting new clinical trials investigating ICG’s ability to illuminate cancer tumors and lesions. These groundbreaking studies, powered by UltraGreen.AI imaging and data platforms, have the potential to significantly enhance cancer detection and surgical precision.

"The potential to have surgeons actually see cancer that would otherwise be left behind in a surgical procedure has the potential to greatly improve outcomes" said Mike Broome, Chief Commercial Officer of Diagnostic Green.

For more information about IC-Green® and Diagnostic Green's commitment to advancing fluorescence-guided surgery, please visit Diagnosticgreen.com or contact us at 1-844-INFO-ICG.

About Diagnostic Green

Diagnostic Green is a leading provider of trusted fluorescence-guided imaging agents, dedicated to supporting healthcare professionals with innovative solutions that improve surgical outcomes. With a commitment to quality, safety, and scientific advancement, Diagnostic Green is shaping the future of fluorescence-guided surgery.

About UltraGreen.AI

UltraGreen.ai is the Parent company of Diagnostic Green and the global leader in Indocyanine Green (ICG) fluorescence imaging technology, the gold standard for Fluorescence Guided Surgery (FGS) and select ophthalmic diagnostics. Leveraging its position as the #1 provider of ICG worldwide, UltraGreen.ai is set to integrate its market-leading imaging agent with an advanced quantification platform. This unique fluorescence platform enables real-time surgical visualization and data-driven decision-making, setting a new benchmark for precision in the Operating Room. UltraGreen.ai is ideally positioned to drive innovation and meet the surging global demand for AI-powered healthcare solutions and next-generation surgical technologies. For more information, please visit www.ultragreen.ai