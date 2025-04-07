Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Annual Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review 2024 - Saipem, HD Hyundai and Samsung led contract value momentum" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global oil and gas contracts activity reported a marginal decrease of 8% in the number of contracts from 6,664 in 2023 to 6,161 in 2024. Despite the decline in the number of contracts, the total disclosed contract value remained at par with $186.2 billion in 2024, as compared to $196.2 billion reported in 2023.
This resilience is credited to the significant high value contracts contributions from renowned contractors such as Saipem, Seatrium, GS Engineering & Construction, Samsung and Nesma and Partners Consortium, JGC Holdings; National Marine Dredging Co; Technip Energies, Bechtel Energy, Tecnicas Reunidas and Sinopec Engineering
Report Scope
- Analysis of oil and gas contracts in the global arena
- Review of contracts in the upstream sector - exploration and production, midstream sector - pipeline, transportation, storage and processing, and in the downstream refining and marketing, and petrochemical sector.
- Information on the top awarded contracts by sector that took place in the oil and gas industry
- Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa
- Summary of top contractors in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors
- Summary of top issuers in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors
Reasons to Buy
- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner,
- Find out the major contracts focused sectors for investments in your industry,
- Understand the contracts activity in the oil and gas industry
- Evaluate the type of services offered by key contractors,
- Identify growth sectors and regions wherein contracts opportunities are more lucrative,
- Look for key contractors/issuers if you are looking to award a contract or interested in contracts activity within the oil and gas industry
Key Topics Covered:
- Oil and Gas Contracts -Annual Overview 2024
- Key Highlights
- Global Oil & Gas Contracts and Contract Value ($B), 2020 -2024
- Quarterly Contracts and Contract Value ($B), Q1 2024 -Q4 2024
- Oil and Gas Contracts by Sector and Region
- Oil and Gas Contracts by Scope
- Oil and Gas Contracts by Terrain
- Annual Top Contractors & Issuers, 2024
- Upstream Sector Review
- Upstream Contracts Overview, by Scope
- Notable Upstream Awarded Contracts
- Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Upstream by Region, 2024
- Upstream Sector Key Awarded Contracts
- Midstream Sector Review
- Midstream Contracts Overview, by Scope
- Notable Midstream Awarded Contracts
- Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Midstream by Region, 2024
- Midstream Sector Key Awarded Contracts
- Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Review
- Downstream/Petrochemical Contracts Overview, by Scope
- Notable Downstream/Petrochemical Awarded Contracts
- Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Downstream/Petrochemical by Region, 2024
- Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Key Awarded Contracts
