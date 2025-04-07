Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Annual Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review 2024 - Saipem, HD Hyundai and Samsung led contract value momentum" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global oil and gas contracts activity reported a marginal decrease of 8% in the number of contracts from 6,664 in 2023 to 6,161 in 2024. Despite the decline in the number of contracts, the total disclosed contract value remained at par with $186.2 billion in 2024, as compared to $196.2 billion reported in 2023.

This resilience is credited to the significant high value contracts contributions from renowned contractors such as Saipem, Seatrium, GS Engineering & Construction, Samsung and Nesma and Partners Consortium, JGC Holdings; National Marine Dredging Co; Technip Energies, Bechtel Energy, Tecnicas Reunidas and Sinopec Engineering



Report Scope

Analysis of oil and gas contracts in the global arena

Review of contracts in the upstream sector - exploration and production, midstream sector - pipeline, transportation, storage and processing, and in the downstream refining and marketing, and petrochemical sector.

Information on the top awarded contracts by sector that took place in the oil and gas industry

Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

Summary of top contractors in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors

Summary of top issuers in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors

Key Topics Covered:

Oil and Gas Contracts -Annual Overview 2024

Key Highlights

Global Oil & Gas Contracts and Contract Value ($B), 2020 -2024

Quarterly Contracts and Contract Value ($B), Q1 2024 -Q4 2024

Oil and Gas Contracts by Sector and Region

Oil and Gas Contracts by Scope

Oil and Gas Contracts by Terrain

Annual Top Contractors & Issuers, 2024

Upstream Sector Review

Upstream Contracts Overview, by Scope

Notable Upstream Awarded Contracts

Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Upstream by Region, 2024

Upstream Sector Key Awarded Contracts

Midstream Sector Review

Midstream Contracts Overview, by Scope

Notable Midstream Awarded Contracts

Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Midstream by Region, 2024

Midstream Sector Key Awarded Contracts

Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Review

Downstream/Petrochemical Contracts Overview, by Scope

Notable Downstream/Petrochemical Awarded Contracts

Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Downstream/Petrochemical by Region, 2024

Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Key Awarded Contracts

