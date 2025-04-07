Sierra Financial Holdings Acquires Preferred Security Life Insurance Company

HOUSTON, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Financial Holdings, LLC (Sierra) today announced that it closed on the acquisition of Preferred Security Life Insurance Company, a Texas-Domiciled Life Insurance Carrier (PSLIC). John F. Sexton, Charles T. Ferdin and Craig Haack currently serve on the Board of Directors of Sierra Financial Holdings, LLC.

John Sexton, Managing Partner of SFH, stated "PSLIC is a superb life insurance carrier, and the company is a perfect fit to Sierra’s Strategic Plan. PSLIC provides ideal synergies with our other portfolio companies, and we look forward to incorporating PSLIC into Sierra’s family of financial services organizations”.

Craig Haack, Managing Partner of SFH affirmed that “adding PSLIC to our roster enhances our growing financial services platform. There is a great deal of interest in the mortgage industry to partner with Life Insurance companies as an outlet for residential whole loans.” Charles Ferdin, Managing Partner added that “as a Latino, the ability to offer financial protection and security to the Latino family is critical – PSLIC’s life insurance platform combined with our unique distribution strategy perfectly complements the wide array of mortgage loan and other financial service products that we currently offer. The acquisition of PSLIC will further expand our reach to the growing Latino market.”

About Sierra Financial Holdings, LLC – Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sierra is a privately held company focused on the financial services industry. Since 2010, our family of independent financial services organizations have provided a full line of insurance and mortgage portfolio products to the primarily Latino market. The companies include:

Sierra Mortgage Capital, LLC - a nationwide closed loan mortgage conduit that acquires first lien residential whole loans from approved mortgage bankers and retail lenders.

Sierra Lending Group, LLC - a retail residential mortgage originator specializing in products that serve the Latino market in Texas.

Sierra Lending Corporation - a California-based retail residential mortgage originator specializing in products that serve the Latino market in California.

Sierra Insurance Services, LLC - a Houston-based insurance agency specializing in life insurance products that cater to the Latino market.

About Preferred Security Life Insurance Company – Founded in 1994, PSLIC is a Texas-Domiciled Stipulated Premium life insurance carrier with operational headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

